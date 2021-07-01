Three Cengage Products Win 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards

Gale Presents: Miss Humblebee's Academy (Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution) - An easy-to-use, interactive online solution for kindergarten readiness, designed for children ages 3 to 6. It offers hundreds of lessons spanning all major academic subjects including social and emotional learning, gives weekly progress reports and is the only product that provides assessments to measure proficiency and learning.

Women's Studies Archive: Voice and Vision by Gale (Best Library Reference or Educational Database) - Looks beyond women's suffrage to explore critical areas of study including the abolition of slavery, alcohol and temperance movements, pacifism and political activism, domestic service, education, health and hygiene, divorce and social reform. Voice and Vision provides a diverse, global perspective on women's history, including increased representation of minorities. It's the second installment in Gale's award-winning series, Women's Studies Archive.

ELTeach 3.0 by National Geographic Learning (Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators) - For millions of people around the world, mastery of the English language is the gateway to a more promising career and global citizenship - and they rely on engaging and effective English instruction to achieve their goals. ELTeach 3.0 is a mobile-friendly, online program designed to help ministries of education and local education authorities train large numbers of teachers to teach their English curriculum in English. It features two online courses with learning and practice materials: English-for-Teaching and Professional Knowledge for ELT. ELTeach 3.0 is an enhanced version of a the globally-adapted program that now features both mobile and offline access to learning materials for added flexibility.

"It is an honor to have our Gale and National Geographic Learning product and content offerings be recognized by the CODiE awards," said Alexander Broich, President of Cengage Global Businesses and General Manager for English Language Teaching. "Our mission, to improve lives through education, and the imperative to provide solutions that are digital, flexible and scalable has been amplified throughout the pandemic. This recognition affirms our focus in delivering quality content that creates engaging learning experiences for students, educators and researchers across the globe, and we are proud to see this work recognized by SIIA."

Five other Cengage products across its Research, English Language Teaching and Secondary Education businesses were previously recognized as CODiE finalists.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

The full list of winning products can be found at: https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

