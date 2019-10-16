Three Choice Brands Open Hotels On The Same Sarasota Campus

The Sarasota campus is just off Interstate 75, which provides easy access to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the Sarasota Event Center. The hotels are also a short drive from some of the area's top employers, including Florida Resource Management, LLC and Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Leisure travelers staying at the hotels have convenient access to Lido Key Beach, Siesta Key Beach, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, and the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The six-story, 107-room Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota is the latest to open as part of the brand's multiyear transformation, featuring rooms and public spaces with a modern design, as well as the new Comfort logo. The Comfort brand has more than 300 properties in its pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction. More than 25 additional Comfort hotels are expected to open this year in major markets such as Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego, reinforcing the brand's commitment to business and leisure travelers alike.

"Comfort's refreshed look and feel — paired with its proven reliability, value and convenience — create a warm and welcoming stay for all guests, no matter their travel purpose," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "From the lobby and guest rooms to the modern fitness and business centers, travelers at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota can expect the very best the brand has to offer."

The Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure guests with amenities that make for a refreshing stay, including:

Modern guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath amenities

More than 800 square feet of meeting space

Seasonal resort-style outdoor pool

Open lobbies with space to work and socialize, including a two-story lobby

Spacious suites with balconies

Complimentary shuttle transportation

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas

Free Wi-Fi and business centers

24-hour fitness center

100% smoke-free facilities

The Comfort Inn & Suites in Sarasota and neighboring Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand hotel were developed by WB Services Construction, LLC. The company now has 16 Choice-branded hotels in its portfolio.

For more information on Choice Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is steadily progressing on a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo—signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. A new-construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 570 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, a swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About MainStay Suites ®

The MainStay Suites brand is an extended hotel option that allows guests to live like home whether they're away for a week or a month. Each MainStay property offers a unique and distinctive experience for customers at an affordable price. Travelers can maintain their lifestyle during their stay with attractive amenities including residential style suites, free high-speed internet access, free continental breakfast, a fitness center, and weekly housekeeping and guest laundry services. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/mainstay.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About WB Services Construction, LLC

WB Services Construction, LLC, with roots in Ohio since 1933, represents an 80-year commitment to the Ohio construction industry. We provide the highest-quality products, outstanding technical service and strong customer service capabilities. With all our products, our people are the key. We have a dedicated staff with extensive knowledge that can assist with the most complex problems. Additionally, we work closely with our manufacturers to ensure our standard of quality is met.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com .

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

