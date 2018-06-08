Three Collegiate Athletes to Compete in the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give as Sponsor Exemptions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will open its tournament to collegiate athletes as sponsor exemptions, representing Meijer and their respective universities in the professional tournament.

This year, three exemptions were awarded to Sarah Burnham and Allyson Geer, of Michigan State University; and Jaclyn Lee, of Ohio State University.

The exemptions were announced Friday during a press conference at the Lasch Family Golf Center in East Lansing.

"We love being able to give these young women the opportunity to compete with the best golfers in the world," Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. "It is a great opportunity for these athletes to show their talent while supporting the Meijer brand."

Sarah Burnham, an MSU senior from Maple Grove, Minn., will also join the Meijer LPGA Classic field. Burnham is a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year during her junior and senior seasons, and holds the MSU season scoring record at 70.68 (1.32 under par), which is the lowest in the Big Ten in the past 12 years. Last summer, Burnham competed in the U.S. Amateur Championship and advanced to the Round of 32. She was also the runner-up in the Minnesota Women's State Open with a six-under-par 138 (68-70) at Deer Run Golf Club. At age 16, Burnham was named the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Player of the Year, becoming the first junior to do so since 1997. To view her full bio, please visit: http://www.msuspartans.com/sports/w-golf/mtt/sarah_burnham_912020.html

Jaclyn Lee, a Calgary, Alberta native from Ohio State University will join the Meijer LPGA Classic field for the first time. Lee was the 2014 Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship winner at 17 years old, becoming the youngest to seize the title in the tournament's 79-year history. In addition to being the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2017, Lee was also a WGCA All-American Scholar (2016 and 2017), Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2017), Academic All-Big Ten (2017) and an OSU Scholar-Athlete (2016 and 2017). To view her full bio, please visit: http://www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/w-golf/mtt/jaclyn_lee_970829.html

Allyson Geer, an upcoming junior at MSU from Brighton, Mich., will return for her second year as a Meijer sponsor exemption for the tournament. In the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, she shot 7-over-par 149 (75-74). Last summer, Geer also competed in the Symetra Tour Tullymore Classic and finished in a tie for 33rd, recording a 3-under-par 213 (68-73-72). During her freshman year at MSU, Geer was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten, had two Top 5 finishes and two Top 20 finishes in appearing in all eight tournaments after joining the team in January and finished the season with a 74.08 average, ranking second on the team. To view her full bio, please visit: http://www.msuspartans.com/sports/w-golf/mtt/allyson_geer_1035263.html

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2017 tournament raised $1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the four tournaments have generated more than $3.1 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

