Three Companies Sign Leases at Merritt Properties' White Marsh Interchange Park as Phase 1 Delivers

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Properties, a full-service commercial real estate firm with over 21 million square feet of space in four states, has signed its first three leases totaling 90,960 square feet at its White Marsh Interchange Park as construction on Phase 1 delivers. The first phase of construction is comprised of 235,900 square feet across three light industrial buildings. The new tenants include Restaurant Depot, Dill Dinkers, and Sensi Auto.

White Marsh Interchange Park Phase 1 Delivers

Restaurant Depot, a national wholesale foodservice supplier, has committed to a substantial 60,000-square-foot lease, Dill Dinkers, a leader in the pickleball sports industry, has signed a 24,400-square-foot lease, and Sensi Auto, a dynamic automotive solutions provider, has secured a 6,560-square-foot lease. These companies reflect the diverse range of businesses seeking modern light industrial space within the market.

"Restaurant Depot has been looking for a new location in the White Marsh area for a while, and when we discovered Merritt's White Marsh Interchange Park, we found exactly what we were looking for," said Larry Cohen, director of real estate development. "This brand new, state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located near a major highway interchange, offering easy access for our customers and suppliers. We are very excited about our growth, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the local business landscape."

Phase 1 of construction at White Marsh Interchange Park was completed at the end of May. The three light industrial buildings offer clear heights ranging from 20 to 32 feet, spacious truck courts, rear-loaded docks, and drive-in capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with Merritt and about the opportunities White March Interchange Park presents for Dill Dinkers," said Will Richards, co-Founder and CEO of Dill Dinkers. "This cutting-edge facility will boast 10 indoor courts and offers unparalleled convenience for our players and visitors. We are looking forward to becoming an active part of the community, spreading the joy of pickleball to even more enthusiasts."

Situated on a 56-acre site, the park provides direct access to major transportation routes, including I-95, Route 43, and Route 7. Buildings at White Marsh Interchange Park are designed to accommodate operational needs for a variety of warehouse and distribution uses.

"As a start-up in the automotive sector, location was a huge priority for Sensi Auto. White Marsh Interchange Park is the best option for us to serve our customers, both locally and regionally," shared Don Reynolds, COO of Sensi Auto. "Merritt has exceeded our expectations and has become a valued partner in this venture, and we are excited to serve this community."

All three tenant build-outs will be managed and performed by Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Companies.

Once fully developed, White Marsh Interchange Park will encompass a total of 750,000 square feet of space across nine light industrial buildings.

"White Marsh Interchange Park is poised to become a flagship industrial hub in the region," said Scott Dorsey, CEO of Merritt Properties. "With Phase 1 completed, we look forward to welcoming additional tenants and further solidifying the park's position as a premier destination for businesses seeking high-quality industrial space."

For leasing inquiries or more information about White Marsh Interchange Park, visit www.merritt-wmi.com

About Merritt Properties

