Three Creeks Media Launches RealTOC, a Veteran-Led Show Delivering Real-World Guidance for Life During and After Service

The new video-first brand connects Veterans through honest conversations about identity, career and life beyond the uniform

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The transition out of the military is often quieter and more uncertain than expected. As structure fades and direction becomes less clear, many Veterans are left asking the same questions: What now? Am I behind? Am I doing this right? To address that gap, Three Creeks Media today announced the launch of RealTOC, a new video-first show built around candid conversations with Veterans who have already navigated the hardest parts of life during and after service.

RealTOC – The Tactical Operations Center for Life In and After Service – is designed as a place, both literal and symbolic, where Veterans can reassess, recharge and reconnect. Instead of polished guidance or one-size-fits-all advice, the show focuses on lived experience, bringing Veterans together to speak openly about career, identity, finances and purpose.

"Veterans tell us the moment after leaving the military is quieter than most expect," said Tim Lucas, general manager of Three Creeks Media. "The structure is gone. The mission is less clear. And the questions start to stack up. We created RealTOC to give Veterans access to honest conversations with people who have already been through it."

Each episode centers on lived experience. Guests share what worked, what didn't and what it actually cost them to figure things out. The conversations center around finding direction, navigating career pivots, learning financial lessons and rebuilding identity outside the uniform.

Hosted by Cameron Hardin, a nine-year Army Veteran and "America's Favorite Player" on Big Brother Season 25, the show blends immersive storytelling with grounded perspectives from Veterans across industries.

"Our goal is simple," said Hardin. "We want to give people access to the kind of conversations we all wish we had earlier — the real ones, not the cleaned-up versions."

RealTOC launched with five episodes:

The show is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms. The website, RealTOC.com, will soon feature additional content about each guest and episode.

About Three Creeks Media

Three Creeks Media is a digital media company focused on building video-first brands that help people navigate major life decisions through real stories and lived experiences. The company operates a growing portfolio of consumer brands designed to deliver practical, experience-driven insights across key life stages.

SOURCE Three Creeks Media, LLC