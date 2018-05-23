Three Day Programme: Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - November 20-22, 2018)

In such a highly regulated industry, understanding the key challenges of negotiation and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level is a complex topic. It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within the laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes.

Who Should Attend:

In-house counsel and legal advisors

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Purchasing and procurement

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Agenda:



Day 1

MODULE 1: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ISSUES AFFECTING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY AGREEMENTS

Intellectual property terms in collaboration and licensing agreements

SPC's - Supplementary Protection Certificates- Securing the full commercial potential of your product

When does R&D infringe patents? Understanding the experimental use and Bolar provisions

Third party IP rights - Freedom to Operate' searches and implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements

MODULE 2: COMMERCIAL AND LEGAL ISSUES AFFECTING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY AGREEMENTS

Key issues in contract manufacturing agreements

Key issues in co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements

The EMA as a regulator for the pharmaceutical industry

Day 2

Using regulatory processes to define contractual obligations

Key issues in clinical trials and related agreements

MODULE 3: COMPETITION LAW WORKSHOP

Introduction to relevant EU competition law rules

Current competition law issues

MODULE 4: WORKSHOP ON COLLABORATION AND R&D AGREEMENTS

Negotiation of collaboration and licence agreements concerning pharmaceutical product

Day 3



MODULE 5: NEGOTIATION SKILLS IN THE PHARMA SECTOR

The rise and rise of the negotiator

Negotiate and succeed

Structure for control

Personal style and negotiation

Practical exercise: Moving into engagement

Influencing and persuasion



