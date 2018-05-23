Three Day Programme: Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - November 20-22, 2018)

News provided by

Research and Markets

14:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In such a highly regulated industry, understanding the key challenges of negotiation and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level is a complex topic. It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within the laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes.

Who Should Attend:

  • In-house counsel and legal advisors
  • Commercial and contract managers
  • Business development managers
  • Purchasing and procurement
  • Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Agenda:

Day 1

MODULE 1: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ISSUES AFFECTING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY AGREEMENTS

  • Intellectual property terms in collaboration and licensing agreements
  • SPC's - Supplementary Protection Certificates- Securing the full commercial potential of your product
  • When does R&D infringe patents? Understanding the experimental use and Bolar provisions
  • Third party IP rights - Freedom to Operate' searches and implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements

MODULE 2: COMMERCIAL AND LEGAL ISSUES AFFECTING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY AGREEMENTS

  • Key issues in contract manufacturing agreements
  • Key issues in co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements
  • The EMA as a regulator for the pharmaceutical industry

Day 2

Using regulatory processes to define contractual obligations

  • Key issues in clinical trials and related agreements

MODULE 3: COMPETITION LAW WORKSHOP

  • Introduction to relevant EU competition law rules
  • Current competition law issues

MODULE 4: WORKSHOP ON COLLABORATION AND R&D AGREEMENTS

  • Negotiation of collaboration and licence agreements concerning pharmaceutical product

Day 3

MODULE 5: NEGOTIATION SKILLS IN THE PHARMA SECTOR

  • The rise and rise of the negotiator
  • Negotiate and succeed
  • Structure for control
  • Personal style and negotiation
  • Practical exercise: Moving into engagement
  • Influencing and persuasion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xv7q5t/three_day?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-day-programme-drafting-commercial-contracts-for-the-pharmaceutical-industry-london-united-kingdom---november-20-22-2018-300653714.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

15:00 ET Global and North America Total Retail IT Market Report, 2017-2018

14:45 ET Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD): 2018 Market Spotlight Report -...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Three Day Programme: Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - November 20-22, 2018)

News provided by

Research and Markets

14:15 ET