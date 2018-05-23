Three Day Programme: Interpersonal & Influencing Skills for Business Programme

This powerful three-day programme provides a unique opportunity for you to participate in a series of experiential exercises that focus on practical behaviours and outcomes.

You will work on developing your own personal brand, as well as identifying ways in which you can improve your influence and effectiveness in the workplace. It will make you think about your strengths and how best you can contribute to the world of work, and then ensuring that you play to these strengths and let other people around you know what our capabilities and competences are.

Who Should Attend

Experienced line managers and leaders

Newly appointed managers

Functional or department heads

Project or team leaders

Front line supervisors

Technical support specialists

Advisors and consultants

Agenda:



MODULE ONE - Understanding your Core Influencing Strategies and Personal Brand

Are you a projector or attractor type influencer?

Presenting your personal brand- the brand you want others to see

Understanding self and others - Influencing and impacting on others

MODULE TWO - Meeting strategies - Are you getting what you want? Are you presenting the Brand you want?

Meetings as a major shop window for your brand

Building trust in working relationships

Understand my internal beliefs as a driver of my brand and success

MODULE THREE - My Influencing strategies when managing challenging/difficult' people scenarios

Getting ready for managing a difficult people scenario

Coaching on my real life case scenarios

Pulling it all together - Action planning for my brand

