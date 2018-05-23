DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Interpersonal & Influencing Skills for Business" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This powerful three-day programme provides a unique opportunity for you to participate in a series of experiential exercises that focus on practical behaviours and outcomes.
You will work on developing your own personal brand, as well as identifying ways in which you can improve your influence and effectiveness in the workplace. It will make you think about your strengths and how best you can contribute to the world of work, and then ensuring that you play to these strengths and let other people around you know what our capabilities and competences are.
Who Should Attend
- Experienced line managers and leaders
- Newly appointed managers
- Functional or department heads
- Project or team leaders
- Front line supervisors
- Technical support specialists
- Advisors and consultants
Agenda:
MODULE ONE - Understanding your Core Influencing Strategies and Personal Brand
- Are you a projector or attractor type influencer?
- Presenting your personal brand- the brand you want others to see
- Understanding self and others - Influencing and impacting on others
MODULE TWO - Meeting strategies - Are you getting what you want? Are you presenting the Brand you want?
- Meetings as a major shop window for your brand
- Building trust in working relationships
- Understand my internal beliefs as a driver of my brand and success
MODULE THREE - My Influencing strategies when managing challenging/difficult' people scenarios
- Getting ready for managing a difficult people scenario
- Coaching on my real life case scenarios
- Pulling it all together - Action planning for my brand
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x727ng/three_day?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-day-programme-interpersonal--influencing-skills-for-business-programme-300653747.html
