Three Day Virtual Computer System Validation for Cloud and COTS Applications Course, March 2-4, 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer System Validation for Cloud and COTS Applications" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.

The approach to developing software, performing validation, and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This webinar will include a comparison of the agile and waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, and so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.

We'll also cover COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud services, indicating the benefits and risks of each model. In discussing these hardware and software options, we'll include the best practices for meeting FDA's requirements for validation, 21 CFR Part 11, as applicable, and data integrity. Part of the session will identify the FDA's current concerns and how to ensure your systems will meet their expectations.

Why Should You Attend

The attendee will learn about FDA's approach to modernizing technology, and how that will benefit both the Agency and industry. We will discuss ways to modernize the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to Computer System Validation (CSV) by using automated testing tools that will result in a continuous validation of software products. This approach is amenable to the agile software development methodology, which can be adapted for use in validation. We'll discuss the pros and cons of each approach, and industry best practices for success.

We'll cover Computer-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and cloud services. You'll learn how to select an optimal solution and ensure that whatever that might be, you can build a contract and Service Level Agreement (SLA) that best suits your environment and needs.

Areas Covered

Learn how to identify "GxP" Systems

Learn about FDA's current thinking about technology and software development, and how this will impact the industry

Discuss the current state of Computer System Validation (CSV) approach based on FDA requirements

Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation and how this can be modernized through a more agile approach, including automated testing for continuous validation

Learn about cloud services and cloud service providers to optimize your experience

Learn ways to validate in the cloud without compromising quality or compliance

Learn the pros and cons of an agile vs. waterfall approach

We will discuss cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) systems that can be embraced and validated effectively

Discuss the best practices for documenting computer system validation efforts, whether using a waterfall or agile approach, including requirements, design, development, testing and operational maintenance procedures, including ways to improve efficiency and effectiveness of managing related documentation

Understand the best approach to Installation Qualification (IQ) testing when the system components are not on premise, but in the cloud

Understand how to maintain a system in a validated state through the system's entire life cycle in a more cost-effective manner, applying an Agile continuous validation approach

Learn how to assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work, despite changes and advances in new technology

Discuss the importance of "GxP" documentation that complies with FDA requirements

Learn about the policies and procedures needed to support your validation process and ongoing maintenance of your systems in a validated state

Know the regulatory influences that lead to FDA's current thinking at any given time

Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle

Q&A

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1

Module 1: CSV Methods and Models

GxP Systems

Computer System Validation (CSV)

Common SDLC Methodologies

GAMP5 "V" Model

Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Critical Thinking

Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology

Module 2: Software and Services

Computer Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Software

FDA's "Case for Quality"

Cloud Systems

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Single Sign On (SSO)

Medical Devices and Software as a Medical Device (SaaMD)

Mobile Devices and Medical Application

Spreadsheet Validation

Module 3: CSV Planning

Validation Strategy Document (VSD)

Validation Strategy Components

Rationale for Validation Testing

GAMP5 System Categorization

Risk Assessment

Risk Mitigation

Exercise: Risk Assessment

Module 4: System Requirements and Design

Requirements Development

User Requirements Specification (URS)

Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)

System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)

Exercise: Application and Design

Day 2

Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution

IQ, OQ, PQ Purpose and Contents

CSV Test Execution

CSV Test Summary Report

Module 6: Test and Validation Reports

Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) Purpose and Contents

Validation Summary Report (VSR) Purpose and Contents

System Acceptance and Release Notification

Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance

Maintaining a System in a Validated State

Disaster Recovery Planning

Business Continuity Planning

Record Retention

System Retirement Challenges

Legacy Systems and Integration

Data Migration

Module 8: CSV Supporting Components

Good Documentation Practices (GDPs)

Training

Organizational Change Management (OCM)

CSV Policies and Procedures

Day 3:Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data

21 CFR Part 11 Guidance

Electronic Records/Signatures (ER/ES) Requirements

Data Life Cycle Approach

Data Integrity

Data Governance

Module 10: Vendor Audit

Audit Preparation

Audit Execution

Post-Audit

Module 11: FDA Trends

Regulatory Influences

Regulatory Trends

Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends

Module 12: Inspection Preparation

FDA Inspection Readiness

Industry Best Practices

Module 13 CSV Exercises

Exercise 1: CSV

Exercise 2: Validation Master Plan (VMP) Writing

Exercise 3: FDA Requirements for ER/ES

Exercise 4: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing

Exercise 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing

Exercise 6: RTM Writing

Exercise 7: Be the Consultant

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kv875y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets