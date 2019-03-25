Three Days to Play: What to do in Denver Every Weekend in April

From performing arts to professional sports, visitors can spend spring weekends in Denver exploring everything the city has to offer. Below are several events taking place during April weekends; for more information, including hotel deals, visit DenverWeekends.com .

For the Culture Enthusiast

Denver is home to a year-round, vibrant arts and culture scene featuring robust offerings – from educational exhibitions to world-class museums to a renowned performing arts scene. This spring is the perfect time to visit Denver's cultural attractions, showcasing both the ultimate Renaissance man and the renaissance of two legendary Broadway productions.

Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, through Aug. 25

Although Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519, his influence has endured. His extraordinary legacy as an inventor, artist, scientist, anatomist, engineer, architect, sculptor and philosopher comes to life at Denver Museum of Nature & Science in Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, the most comprehensive exhibition about da Vinci ever presented. Dozens of replicas of da Vinci's machine inventions, built using his detailed codices, reveal how his fundamental scientific and artistic principles continue to impact the world today. In addition, the exhibition will feature the fascinating Secrets of the Mona Lisa exhibit, with super-magnified visual examinations and the only 360-degree replica ever made of the iconic painting.

Hello, Dolly! (March 27 – April 7)

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in Hello, Dolly! – the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this new production at Buell Theatre pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion – hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Cats (April 24-28)

Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The performance at the Buell Theatre will feature the original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (The Phantom of the Opera) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables), all of which make this production a new Cats for a new generation.

For the Sports Fanatic

Denver is an outdoor city full of urban adventure, and that spirit is reflected in the city's passion for sports – professional, amateur and recreational. Whether visitors catch a game from the Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets or Colorado Avalanche, head to an exciting national competition or stick to the historic exhibitions and behind-the-scenes stadium tours, there are plenty of opportunities to get your sport on in Denver this spring.

Colorado Rockies Opening Day (April 4)

The annual opening home game of the MLB's Colorado Rockies has become a citywide celebration. Revelers head to LoDo (Lower Downtown) for the festivities with Coors Field as the epicenter, and nearby restaurants and bars host specials, watch parties and more. The Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in this year's home opener.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross (April 13)

For the first time since 1996, Denver will be a stop on the 17-round 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Series. During the event, the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High will turn in to a Supercross track for some of the sport's most elite riders.

Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

Denver is home to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Broncos Stadium at Mile High – home field of the Denver Broncos (NFL) and Denver Outlaws (Major League Lacrosse) – features the Hall of Fame, which highlights the remarkable achievements of Denver and Colorado sports teams and athletes.

National Ballpark Museum

Recognized as one of the finest baseball collections in the world, highlights at the National Ballpark Museum include tributes to Colorado baseball history, seats from classic ballparks around the country, one-of-a-kind baseball artifacts, autographed jerseys, baseballs, uniforms and bats. Visitors can take a personalized tour led by Curator Bruce Hellerstein.

Coors Field Tours

Tours of Coors Field, home of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies, are available Monday through Saturday during the season. The tours provide a behind-the-scenes look at one of the premier ballparks in Major League Baseball – from The Rooftop with its mountain and city views to the purple "mile high" row around the stadium to suites, memorabilia and more.

Pepsi Center VIP Tour

Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes tour of the arena where the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth call home in the non-summer months, and learn about how the arena converts from hockey ice to basketball court.

About VISIT DENVER, the Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 110 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A record 17.4 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2017, generating $6.5 billion in spending, while supporting nearly 59,300 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website and at TOURISMPAYSDENVER or by phone at 800 2 Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN; flydenver.com) connects The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations worldwide. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates at: Facebook.com/visitdenver; Twitter.com/visitdenver; Instagram.com/visitdenver; and YouTube.com/visitdenver.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Jesse Davis: (303) 571-9450 or jdavis@visitdenver.com

Ashley Geisheker: (303) 571-9451 or ageisheker@visitdenver.com

Rochelle Jones: (303) 571-9418 or rjones@visitdenver.com

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, the Convention & Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.visitdenver.com

