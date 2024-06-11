Three Dominguez Firm Attorneys Honored as 2024 Southern California Rising Stars by Super Lawyers®

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is proud to announce that three of its outstanding attorneys – Patricia Alabise, Analicia Avila, and Angella Farokhzad – have been selected for inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Super Lawyers® Southern California Rising Stars list. This recognition marks a significant achievement for these talented lawyers, solidifying their positions as rising stars in the field of personal injury law: plaintiff.

Patricia Alabise, a partner at The Dominguez Firm, extends her impressive streak by earning a spot on the Rising Stars list for the third consecutive year. Alabise is renowned for her exceptional trial skills, consistently securing successful outcomes for clients across a broad spectrum of accident cases. Angella Farokhzad, who has also made the prestigious list for the third year in a row, plays a pivotal role collaborating with the firm's trial teams on complex catastrophic injury matters and law and motion. As for Analicia Avila, this will mark her second straight year on the Rising Stars list, acknowledging her outstanding accomplishments within the field of personal injury law. All three attorneys share a relentless dedication to advocating for the rights of their injured clients.

"We are thrilled to see Patricia, Analicia, and Angella recognized by Super Lawyers once again," said attorney J.J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm. "Their unwavering commitment to seeking justice for our clients is truly commendable. And their inclusion on the Rising Stars list validates our dedication to providing quality legal representation for all sectors of the community."

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars selection process is exceptionally rigorous, employing a comprehensive twelve-step evaluation system. Nominees are vetted through peer review from legal professionals, meticulous third-party evaluations, and a stringent selection process. Only 2.5% of eligible lawyers make the cut, making this recognition a true honor. Furthermore, the Rising Stars list highlights exceptional legal minds who are either under 40 years of age or have been practicing law for less than a decade.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys and legal staff adhere to the values of compassion, service and results for every case they manage. For a free consultation, call 877-924-2639. Available 24/7.

