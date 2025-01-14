Three Five Star Franchising brands named among the top franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking

Mosquito Shield, Gotcha Covered and Five Star Bath Solutions represent the innovative home service franchise platform on the highly competitive annual list

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three brands from the rapidly expanding platform of Five Star Franchising were recognized as top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Mosquito Shield (#136), Five Star Bath Solutions (#233) and Gotcha Covered (#377) for their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. All three brands have maintained a streak on the esteemed list, with:

Mosquito Shield listed four years in a row.

Five Star Bath Solutions listed seven years in a row.

Gotcha Covered listed six years in a row.

Mosquito Shield also ranks #1 among all pest control franchises for the third consecutive year.

"Receiving this distinction validates the world-class services we provide at Five Star Franchising," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We're thrilled that Mosquito Shield, Gotcha Covered, and Five Star Bath made the list once again, and we're especially proud of Mosquito Shield for being number one in pest control for three years running. Making the Franchise 500® shows that Five Star's industry-leading franchise systems, in addition to the hard work our franchise owners and leaders put into their brands, make an impact on their communities."

For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchise owners.

"The Franchise 500® is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"Securing spots on this year's list demonstrates the value and opportunity franchise owners have as part of the Five Star Franchising platform of brands," said Colt Florence, senior vice president of franchise development for Five Star Franchising. "By building and streamlining innovative systems through our shared platform, we empower franchise owners to unlock personal and financial freedom."

To view the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

For more information about Five Star Franchising and its platform of home service brands, visit Five Star Franchising.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 200 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur in 2024 and named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com. To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. In 2024, Entrepreneur named Gotcha Covered to its highly competitive Franchise 500 list and recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada. Gotcha Covered was named a Top Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2023. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com. To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacovered.fivestarfranchising.com.

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito, tick and perimeter pest control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 375 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023, 2024 and 2025. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshield.fivestarfranchising.com.

