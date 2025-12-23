Three Footprints Floors Professionals Recognized in 2025 Hardwood Floors Magazine "40 Under 40"

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Footprints Floors professionals, Allison Adams, office manager for Footprints Floors Denver, along with franchisees Bob Linda (Solano County) and Ben Norton (Kentucky), have been named to the 2025 Hardwood Floors Magazine "40 Under 40" list. This annual recognition highlights rising professionals who are shaping the future of the wood flooring industry through leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. See the full list here.

Allison Adams – Office Manager, Footprints Floors Denver (Denver, CO)

As the office manager for one of the company's largest and highest-performing territories, Allison Adams oversees scheduling, customer communication, field coordination, and bookkeeping. She has implemented process improvements that increased operational efficiency, enhanced the customer experience, and strengthened internal systems supporting crews and clients, making her a key driver of the Denver territory's success.

Bob Linda – Franchisee, Footprints Floors of Solano County (CA)

U.S. military veteran Bob Linda expanded into a second territory—Solano, Napa, and Marin counties—within his first year as a franchisee. An NWFA Certified Sales Advisor, he partners with Loba-Wakol to provide hands-on refinishing training for his crews. Linda's leadership, strategic expansion, and commitment to technical excellence have positioned his territories as leaders in the North Bay wood flooring market.

Ben Norton – Franchisee, Footprints Floors of Kentucky (Louisville, KY)

After beginning his career as a CPA with EY, Ben Norton launched Footprints Floors of Kentucky in 2021 and expanded into the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati market. He has tripled his team size and achieved 35% year-over-year growth. Norton also developed a data analytics tool to improve marketing efficiency and contributes to national franchise strategy through the marketing steering committee. His team also supports bathroom and tile remodels, reflecting the company's expanded expertise under the Footprints Bath and Tile division.

About Footprints Floors

Footprints Floors is a national home services franchise specializing in flooring installation and restoration. Founded in 2008, the company has grown through a commitment to quality craftsmanship, exceptional service, and a business model that empowers locally owned franchise locations. Footprints Floors installs hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, stone, and more—helping homeowners create beautiful spaces with confidence and care. Its expanding offerings, including Footprints Bath and Tile, demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to comprehensive home improvement solutions.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Wasinger

[email protected]

SOURCE Footprints Floors