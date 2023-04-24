Three from Hamilton Wingo Named Among Best Lawyers in Dallas

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from throughout Dallas/Fort Worth and the publishers of D Magazine are recognizing accomplished trial lawyers Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, and Ray Khirallah of Hamilton Wingo on the 2023 list of The Best Lawyers in Dallas.

All three attorneys represent people in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases in addition to taking on companies in high-stakes business disputes. Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Wingo, and Mr. Khirallah have earned multiple selections on the same exclusive list for their work in personal injury lawsuits.

"As a lifelong Dallas resident, I have enjoyed reading D Magazine and its Best Lawyers list every year," says Mr. Hamilton. "Paul, Ray, and I are committed to representing the good people in our city who are facing their most important cases."

The three experienced lawyers claimed similar honors for their work in serious injury and wrongful death cases on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list and the annual roster of The Best Lawyers in America.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas list published by D Magazine is based on nominations submitted by attorneys from across Dallas/Fort Worth, followed by a vetting process conducted by an anonymous panel made up of the region's leading lawyers.

The three Hamilton Wingo attorneys won the largest verdict in the nation last year for the family of an Irving, Texas, woman murdered by a cable TV repairman whose employer failed to conduct a proper background check that would have revealed his troubling work history at prior jobs.

The $7.3 billion award was named the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" by the Courtroom View Network as the largest jury verdict handed down in any U.S. court during the past 12 months.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP