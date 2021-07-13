Three Goodyear And Cooper Tire Associates Receive Manufacturing Institute Honors

AKRON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute (MI) will honor two Goodyear associates and one Cooper Tire associate at the 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards gala in Washington, D.C. on November 4.

Ann Myers, Goodyear Engineering Associate Shawn Donaldson, Cooper Tire R&D Manager Composite Development Ronda Williams, Goodyear Regional Quality Manager

The STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Production careers who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities. Shawn Donaldson, Cooper Tire R&D Manager, Composite Development, and Ronda Williams, Goodyear Regional Quality Manager, are both recognized as a STEP Ahead Honorees. Ann Myers, Goodyear Engineering Associate, will receive the STEP Ahead Emerging Leader award. The three associates are among 130 award recipients nominated by their companies as leaders in the manufacturing industry.

"The STEP Ahead Awards is a chance for us to celebrate the success of exceptional women in our manufacturing business," said Rich Kramer, Goodyear's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Shawn, Ronda and Ann have all demonstrated strong project leadership and engaged mentorship in their day-to-day roles and beyond. We're proud to see them honored by the Manufacturing Institute."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Cooper Tire

Cooper Tire, a subsidiary of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Nasdaq: GT), specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The Manufacturing Institute's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

