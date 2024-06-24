THREE International Revolutionizes Wellness Supplement Industry with Advanced Cellular Absorption Technique

The company's proprietary Cellular Absorption Technology is an innovative approach to product formulation that enhances the bioavailability of nutrients. In employing advanced methods such as liposome encapsulation, the technology ensures that vital nutrients are protected during digestion and absorbed more effectively into the bloodstream and cells, providing maximum benefits from each supplement.

"Advanced cellular absorption technology marks a significant advancement in supplement efficacy, not just for us, but for the whole industry," said Dr. Dan Gubler, Chief Scientific Officer at THREE International. "It's a testament to THREE International's commitment to cutting-edge research and development, and a demonstration of the brilliant minds that have worked so tirelessly and passionately to create a better way to supplement."

Learn More about Cellular Absorption Technology at THREE in the video HERE > https://youtu.be/WprOrxfCR5Y

Setting a New Standard in Supplement Quality

The scientific nature of THREE International's supplements, spearheaded by Dr. Gubler and backed by a dedicated Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), ensures that every product is rooted in rigorous research and development. Each product also undergoes extensive testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety, reflecting the company's dedication to delivering superior supplements and establishing a new standard in supplement quality.

Empowering Consumers with Knowledge

The company focuses heavily on educating consumers about the importance of supplement development, absorption, and bioavailability. As a result, THREE's supplements resonate with customers seeking scientifically-backed products that deliver tangible health benefits.

"We're very dedicated to what we do, and we're proud of our work, so while we want consumers to choose us, we also want to make sure that they really understand how supplements work when they're making purchasing decisions. This is why it's so important for consumers to demand that transparency and accountability from supplement companies. Consumers have the power to make that change happen."

The company provides a wealth of information to inform consumers, from educational videos to in-depth explanations of the science behind supplementation, on its website, THREEinternational.com.

In addition, the presence of THREE International's products in the Physicians' Desk Reference (PDR), a comprehensive drug information resource widely used by healthcare professionals, underscores the company's dedication to transparency and reliability, providing consumers with trusted information on supplement efficacy and safety.

Ensuring the Highest Quality for End Users

THREE International's commitment to excellence extends to every aspect of product design, formulation, and distribution. The company invests heavily in research, testing, and quality assurance processes to guarantee the highest quality supplements for its customers.

"Our mission is to provide peace of mind to our customers," emphasizes Dr. Gubler. "By choosing THREE International, consumers are assured they are investing in wellness supplements that deliver on their promises."

THREE International's innovative supplement formulation and distribution approach, built upon its Advanced Cellular Absorption technology, demonstrates its firm commitment to providing consumers with that assurance. Its significant investment in research and developing these processes speaks to an unrivaled dedication to quality, transparency, and consumer empowerment.

THREE remains committed to sustaining its global momentum and driving further growth built upon superior quality, scientific innovation, transparency, and consumer empowerment.

For media inquiries and further information about THREE International's products and technology, please contact:

Contact Information:

THREE International Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.threeinternational.com

THREE International is a direct selling company committed to revolutionizing the wellness supplement industry with cutting-edge technology and rigorous scientific research. Led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Dan Gubler, and supported by a prestigious Scientific Advisory Board, the company focuses on quality, transparency, and consumer empowerment to provide innovative health solutions that deliver real results. For more information, visit THREEinternational.com.

SOURCE Three International