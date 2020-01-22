Three James Scott Farrin Attorneys Named to 2020 'North Carolina Super Lawyers' List

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin attorneys Paul Dickinson, Gary Jackson, and Hoyt Tessener were named to the 2020 list of 'North Carolina Super Lawyers.'* This year marks the fifteenth consecutive year that both Jackson and Tessener have been named to the prestigious list and Dickinson's fifth year.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved widespread peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process entails a survey of peer nominations and evaluations, along with independent research.

Paul Dickinson

Dickinson is one of the firm's leading litigation attorneys, with nearly 3 decades working in personal injury law. He received the 'North Carolina Super Lawyers' distinction in 2012, and then from 2017 to 2020.* He also holds an AV preeminent rating (the highest peer-review rating) from Martindale-Hubbell.*

Gary Jackson

Jackson, a senior attorney in the firm's litigation practice, received the 'North Carolina Super Lawyers' distinction for his work and achievements, and has received it since 2006. From 2013 to 2015, Jackson was among the 'Top 100 Lawyers in North Carolina,' and in 2013 and 2015, among the 'Top 25 Lawyers in Charlotte,' as ranked by Super Lawyers.* Business North Carolina named Jackson among the state's 'Legal Elite' in 2003, 2004, 2008, and 2013.* In addition, Jackson was named to the 2020 'Best Lawyers in America' list by Best Lawyers, and holds an AV preeminent rating (the highest peer-review rating) from Martindale-Hubbell.*

Hoyt Tessener

Tessener, an attorney-shareholder at the firm, has received the 'North Carolina Super Lawyers' distinction since 2006.* Business North Carolina recognized Tessener among the state's 'Legal Elite' in 2015, and he holds an AV preeminent rating (the highest peer-review rating) from Martindale-Hubbell.* Furthermore, he was named to the 2020 'Best Lawyers in America' list by Best Lawyers, and has made their list every year since 2008.*

