Three Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that three of its Fellows achieved National Board Certification , an advanced teaching credential that demonstrates their proven impact on student learning and achievement, in December 2019. Two additional Knowles Fellows successfully renewed their certification.

Administered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS), National Board Certification involves completion of a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process. Built upon National Board Standards and the Five Core Propositions , the certification process requires submission of a portfolio that contains evidence of differentiation in instruction, student engagement, and the candidate's ability to act as an effective and reflective practitioner. Candidates are also required to demonstrate content knowledge through the completion of a computer-based assessment.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the grassroots efforts of teachers to improve mathematics and science education in the U.S.," stated Nicole Gillespie , President and CEO, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "Knowles shares in NBPTS' mission of advancing the quality of teaching. As such, our Teaching Fellows Program provides support for Fellows pursuing National Board certification in the form of financial assistance and mentoring."

Through the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program, early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers receive five years of support designed to help them develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. After completing the fifth year of the Fellowship, Teaching Fellows become Senior Fellows who have the opportunity to remain involved in the Knowles community throughout their careers and be supported in ongoing leadership efforts. Knowles Fellows pursuing National Board certification have access to dedicated funds that can be used to pay for application fees, to purchase a video camera or to cover other relevant expenses.

The following Knowles Fellows achieved National Board Certification:

Latoya Clay , Hillside High School, Durham North Carolina

, Hillside High School, Adam Clinch , Capital High School, Helena, Montana

, Capital High School, Samantha Freiberg , East Mecklenburg High School, Charlotte, North Carolina

Knowles Fellow and Trustee Heather Buskirk of Scotia, New York, and Knowles Fellow Derek Pope of Kings Park, New York, who were first Board Certified in 2009 and 2010 respectively, renewed their certifications by submitting a Professional Profile of Growth demonstrating how their practices continue to align with the Five Core Propositions.

Nationwide, more than 125,000 teachers have achieved National Board Certification, including 43 Knowles Fellows.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

