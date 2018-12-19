Three MDVIP-Affiliated Physicians In Boston Among Award-Winning Primary Care Practice

MDVIP-affiliated physicians William B. Holgerson, M.D. , Edward J. Legare, M.D. , and Eric Serrano, M.D. are part of the award-winning practice located in Wellesley, Massachusetts. In addition to being named a Top Overall Performer, the practice received a Distinction in Assessment of Patient Behavioral Health Issues, a Distinction in Ease of Access to Care and a Distinction in Office Staff Professional Excellence.

"We extend our congratulations to Drs. Holgerson, Legare and Serrano, along with their colleagues at Newton Wellesley, for receiving this esteemed honor recognizing practices that are positively impacting the patient experience," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "The MHQP award is a strong testament to the quality of care provided by these physicians, as well as the value of the MDVIP model, which enables a strong partnership between doctor and patient."

The MHQP Patient Experience Awards were introduced in 2018 as a way to recognize the primary care practices that perform highest on MHQP's annual Patient Experience Survey, the only statewide survey on patient experience in primary care in Massachusetts. MHQP receives over 65,000 responses to the survey from commercially-insured patients across the state. Awards are given to the adult and pediatric practices that perform highest in each of nine categories, as well as an overall performance category determined by the practices with the most best-in-class results across multiple categories.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 950 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Click here for a list of MDVIP-affiliated physicians in the Boston area. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com .

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954.401.9931

lmonreal@mdvip.com

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

