Three Members of California's Congressional Delegation Endorsed for Re-election by National Association of Homebuilders

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Chief Executive Officer Will Cooper Jr., acting as a trustee of the National Association of Home Builders, announced today the organization's official endorsement of the 2020 re-election campaigns of three incumbent members of California's delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.

NAHB endorsed U.S. Representatives Lou Correa (CA-46), Ted Lieu (CA-33) and Harley Rouda (CA-48), each of whom have demonstrated their support for efforts to expand affordable housing in the United States as well as the low-income housing tax credit program. The three candidates were endorsed in a virtual event, where the need for relief for renters and landlords/owners during the time of the coronavirus pandemic was discussed. Candidates also discussed the issues of infrastructure building and rebuilding, job creation and the reopening of the economy.

"In the United States, the stock of affordable housing – where the young and the old across the country can find a safe, quality place to lay their head every night at a price they can afford – falls despairingly short of the demand," said Cooper. "This great issue must be addressed by all, and Representatives Correa, Lieu and Rouda have consistently shown an unwavering support for affordable housing. Their words and actions are necessary to fight the nation's continuous need for safe housing that is currently unavailable to too many Americans. As a trustee of the NAHB, I am happy to extend their endorsement and support to Representatives Correa, Lieu and Rouda as we all advocate for the need for affordable housing."

Founded more than 75 years ago, NAHB has more than 140,000 members nationwide. According to its website, NAHB strives to protect the American dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

