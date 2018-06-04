Three new Class-D amplifiers solve smart-home audio design challenges

Increase loudness and audio quality while simplifying voice capture with the TAS2770 15-W audio amplifier

Efficiently drive high-output peak power into small loudspeakers: As the first wide-supply I/V sense amplifier, the TAS2770 offers state-of-the art, real-time speaker protection when paired with TI Smart Amp algorithms. The amplifier monitors loudspeaker behavior and increases loudness while improving audio quality in applications requiring small speakers – all without changing industrial design.

Add voice command without changing audio design: The TAS2770 is the industry's first audio front end (AFE) that combines a digital microphone input with a powerful I/V sense amplifier. The device captures voice and ambient acoustic information for echo cancellation or noise reduction in voice-enabled applications.

Prevent audio clipping and brownout: The TAS2770 monitors battery voltage and automatically decreases gain when audio signals exceed a set threshold, helping designers avoid clipping and extend playback time through end-of-charge battery conditions without degrading sound quality.

Deliver 192-kHz audio processing in your smart speaker with the TAS5825M audio amplifier

Enhance and protect system audio quality: Designers can achieve high-resolution audio with minimal engineering effort due to the device's 192-kHz input sampling frequency and flexible, integrated processing flows. Additionally, the TAS5825M provides bass enhancement and thermal protection for the speaker.

Simplify echo cancellation: The TAS5825M's dedicated serial audio interface data output provides ambient sound information to the applications processor.

Lower power consumption: Engineers can reduce idle-power losses and thermal dissipation without degrading sound quality with the TAS5825M's proprietary hybrid-mode modulation scheme.

Increase sound quality and system reliability with the TAS3251 audio amplifier

Combine high performance and integration: The TAS3251 is the first integrated digital-input solution to support the highest output power and performance at 2x175 W, all in one single package.

Achieve reliable, high-power audio: Enable up to 96-kHz flexible processing and self-protection features including cycle-by-cycle current limit and DC speaker protection with the TAS3251.

These new Class-D amplifiers join TI's premium sound audio amplifier portfolio which enables engineers to design systems that deliver high-quality sound across a range of applications, from automotive to personal electronics and professional audio systems.

Tools and support to speed design

Designers can use TI's PurePath™ Console software to easily configure the TAS2770, TAS5825M and TAS3251 Class-D audio amplifiers. Engineers can jump-start their design with the TAS2770 Stereo Audio Subsystem Reference Design. Additional resources and reference designs are available to help engineers with their smart speaker designs.

Package, availability and pricing

The TAS2770 Class-D audio amplifier is now available in volume quantities through the TI store and authorized distributors. Additionally, preproduction samples of the TAS5825M are now available through the TI store. The TAS3251EVM evaluation module is available today through the TI store and authorized distributors, and production quantities of the TAS3251 amplifier will be available in 2Q 2018. Packages and pricing are listed in the table below.

Product Packages Pricing in 1,000-unit quantities Evaluation modules (EVM) Order now at the TI store TAS2770 I/V-sense audio amplifier 26-pin VQFN Starting at $1.49 TAS2770EVM TAS2770RJQR TAS5825M 192-kHz processing audio amplifier 32-pin VQFN Starting at $2.64 TAS5825MEVM PTAS5825MRHBR TAS3251 high output-power audio amplifier 56-pin HSSOP Starting at $5.95 TAS3251EVM Available 2Q 2018

Learn more from TI's amplifier experts

