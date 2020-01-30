Three New Home Collections Opening in Fremont

"Enclave at Mission Falls boasts a phenomenal location with prime access to the larger Bay Area," said Jim Fletcher, Northern California Division President. "And it offers an exceptional variety of home plans from single-family detached homes with main-floor suites, to multi-level townhome-style condos and penthouses with elevators."

NEW HOME COLLECTIONS | ENCLAVE AT MISSION FALLS

Sierra Collection

From the high $700's

Two- and three-story townhome-style condos and penthouses

2 bedrooms plus den/study, up to 2,035 square feet

Covered decks

Included elevators, per plan

Two model homes

Cascade Collection

From $1.17 million

Three-story townhome-style condos

Three bedrooms, up to 2,333 square feet

Covered decks

Included elevators, per plan

Three model homes

Alpine Collection

From $1.365 million

Two-story single-family homes

Three bedrooms, up to 2,260 square feet

Main-floor owner's suites

Optional covered patios

Three model homes

ADDITIONAL AREA AMENITIES

San Francisco International Airport

Major universities

Outdoor recreation

I-880 and I-680

Shopping centers

55+ senior center

Nearby transportation access vis BART and railway

Location: 47506 Halsey Falls Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539

For more information, call 833.769.1656.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

