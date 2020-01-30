Three New Home Collections Opening in Fremont
Discover Enclave at Mission Falls, a 55+ community by Century Communities
Jan 30, 2020, 17:40 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that on Saturday, February 1, it will officially debut three new home collections at Fremont's Enclave at Mission Falls—a master-planned community for 55+ buyers offering single-family homes, townhome-style condos and townhome-style condos with penthouses. Mission Falls also features desirable amenities, such as a park, nearby public 55+ community center and quick access to the Warm Springs/South Fremont BART station. Eight model homes will be available to tour.
Explore the community at CenturyCommunities.com/MissionFalls.
"Enclave at Mission Falls boasts a phenomenal location with prime access to the larger Bay Area," said Jim Fletcher, Northern California Division President. "And it offers an exceptional variety of home plans from single-family detached homes with main-floor suites, to multi-level townhome-style condos and penthouses with elevators."
NEW HOME COLLECTIONS | ENCLAVE AT MISSION FALLS
Sierra Collection
- From the high $700's
- Two- and three-story townhome-style condos and penthouses
- 2 bedrooms plus den/study, up to 2,035 square feet
- Covered decks
- Included elevators, per plan
- Two model homes
Cascade Collection
- From $1.17 million
- Three-story townhome-style condos
- Three bedrooms, up to 2,333 square feet
- Covered decks
- Included elevators, per plan
- Three model homes
Alpine Collection
- From $1.365 million
- Two-story single-family homes
- Three bedrooms, up to 2,260 square feet
- Main-floor owner's suites
- Optional covered patios
- Three model homes
ADDITIONAL AREA AMENITIES
- San Francisco International Airport
- Major universities
- Outdoor recreation
- I-880 and I-680
- Shopping centers
- 55+ senior center
- Nearby transportation access vis BART and railway
Location: 47506 Halsey Falls Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
For more information, call 833.769.1656.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Share this article