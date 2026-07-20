Three Palms HomeWatch Names International Roofing Preferred Roofing Vendor Ahead of Peak 2026 Hurricane Season

Preferred-vendor relationship expands access to proactive roof inspections, maintenance and repair support for seasonal and absentee homeowners in Naples

NAPLES, Fla., and FORT MYERS, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Palms HomeWatch, a luxury home watch and estate care provider serving Naples and Collier County, today announced that it has selected International Roofing as a Preferred Roofing Vendor, strengthening the support available to clients as Southwest Florida moves toward the peak of the 2026 hurricane season.

The preferred-vendor relationship connects Three Palms clients with an established Southwest Florida roofing company for professional roof inspections, maintenance, repairs and roof replacement evaluations. It also gives Three Palms a trusted resource when its team observes a visible roof-related concern during a scheduled home watch visit or when a seasonal or absentee homeowner needs professional assistance while away from the property.

The companies' agreement establishes a coordinated framework for roofing condition reviews, maintenance and repairs, roof replacement evaluations, storm-preparedness education and client support. Three Palms may assist its clients with scheduling, property access and communication, while International Roofing remains responsible for all professional roofing inspections, recommendations, estimates and roofing services.

"A roof concern does not wait for a homeowner to return to Naples," said Lou Carulli, Founder and Managing Director of Three Palms HomeWatch. "When our team identifies a visible issue, our clients expect more than a notification. They expect responsive communication, professional documentation and a clear path toward resolution. International Roofing was selected because its relationship-focused approach, transparency and commitment to client service closely align with the standards we have established at Three Palms."

Proactive Roofing Support for Naples Homeowners

Through the relationship, Three Palms can help clients coordinate professional roofing assistance when a visible concern, maintenance need or time-sensitive issue is identified. International Roofing can provide roof inspections and condition reviews, leak detection, maintenance recommendations, repair services, photographic documentation, written findings and roof replacement evaluations.

International Roofing's repair process emphasizes timely assistance, detailed inspections, photographs, reports, recommended action plans and ongoing communication so homeowners can better understand what was identified, what action is recommended and what work has been completed.

"The most effective approach to storm readiness begins before severe weather is approaching and contractor availability becomes limited," said Lorena Vargas Schultz, CEO of International Roofing. "Three Palms shares our belief that homeowners deserve clear information, responsive communication and professionals who take the time to understand their individual needs. We are proud to serve as a preferred resource for Three Palms clients and to help them take a more proactive approach to protecting their homes."

The agreement also establishes a framework for the companies to develop a jointly approved complimentary visual roof condition review for Three Palms clients. The proposed non-invasive review would focus on documenting visible roof conditions with photographs, identifying potential maintenance concerns and recommending further professional evaluation when appropriate.

Shared Values and Relationship-Focused Service

International Roofing is a family-owned and operated company that places family ethics, transparency, communication and personalized service at the center of its client relationships. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Southwest Florida, including Naples, Marco Island, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero and Cape Coral, and provides roof replacement, new-construction roofing, repairs, emergency repairs and preventive maintenance services.

Those principles closely reflect Three Palms' approach to home watch and estate care. Three Palms provides structured interior and exterior visual checks, GPS-verified reporting, time-stamped photographs, proactive issue identification and concierge-level coordination for seasonal and absentee homeowners in Naples.

"We are highly selective about the professionals we introduce into our clients' homes and into the trusted relationships we have worked to build," Carulli added. "Preferred Vendor status is based on more than technical capability. It requires professionalism, accountability, respect for the property and a genuine commitment to treating the client relationship with care. International Roofing demonstrated that alignment."

The preferred-vendor agreement reinforces professional standards involving licensing, insurance, client confidentiality, secure property access, photographic documentation, jobsite safety, permitting and compliance with community-specific requirements. International Roofing will also provide educational support to help the Three Palms team better recognize visible warning signs, document potential roof concerns and understand when a licensed roofing professional should be involved.

About Three Palms HomeWatch

Three Palms HomeWatch provides luxury home watch, estate care and concierge services for estate, seasonal and absentee homeowners throughout Naples and Collier County. Fully insured, bonded and nationally accredited, the company delivers discreet property oversight through structured interior and exterior visual checks, GPS-verified visits, detailed photographs, digital reporting and proactive issue coordination.

Three Palms is an accredited member of the National Home Watch Association and the Florida Home Watch Association, a graduate of the Home Watch Academy and a Certified Home Watch Reporter™, in addition to being accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The company intentionally limits the number of homes it serves to provide personalized attention, responsive communication and discreet, white-glove service.

For more information, visit ThreePalmsHomeWatch.com or call 239-326-3726.

About International Roofing

International Roofing is a family-owned and operated Southwest Florida roofing company with more than 25 years of experience serving residential and commercial clients. The company provides roof replacements, new construction, roof repairs, emergency repairs and preventive maintenance across tile, shingle, metal, composite and low-slope roofing systems.

International Roofing is committed to creating a seamless roofing experience through clear communication, efficient coordination, personalized service and quality workmanship. The company is a licensed Florida roofing contractor, license number CCC1332289.

For more information, visit InternationalRoofs.com or call 239-202-8103.

Media Contacts

Three Palms HomeWatch

Lou Carulli

Founder and Managing Director

[email protected]

239-326-3726

ThreePalmsHomeWatch.com

International Roofing

Lorena Vargas Schultz

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

239-202-8103

InternationalRoofs.com

SOURCE Three Palms HomeWatch