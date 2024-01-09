Three Regional Veterans Networks Expand Their Partnerships with CliniComp to Encompass the Full Care Continuum

Integrating care delivery across settings streamlines workflows for high-quality care delivery and improved patient outcomes

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced that three Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs) are expanding their use of the CliniComp solution from Critical Care to encompass the continuum of care, adding Medical/Surgical, Post-Anesthesia, and Emergency Departments. These expansions demonstrate client confidence in CliniComp's expertise in rapidly deploying comprehensive solutions for provider organizations that support well-coordinated care and improved patient outcomes across care settings.

The three healthcare providers, VA Heart of Texas Healthcare Network (VISN 17), VA Southeast Network (VISN 7), and MidSouth Veterans Healthcare Network (VISN 9), are long-term users of the CliniComp EHR solution and care for Veterans across Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Expanding our long-standing partnership with CliniComp will help us ensure that our Veterans receive highly integrated, coordinated care and support services across inpatient and emergency settings," said Kim Harrelson, RN, VISN 9 Biomedical Solutions Nurse. "In addition, the expansion can be implemented very quickly – in less than 90 days – to speed provider access to the unified patient record and enhance collaboration among healthcare teams, leading to more informed decision-making, streamlined workflows, and ultimately, better patient care."

The CliniComp solution offers seamless integration and unparalleled reliability across the continuum of care, delivering critical benefits to providers and health systems:

Holistic Patient Information : Providers have access to each patient's complete medical history and a holistic view of patient information across settings to facilitate more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans.

: Providers have access to each patient's complete medical history and a holistic view of patient information across settings to facilitate more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. Improved Care Coordination : Centralized patient data enhances communication and collaboration among care teams across specialties and departments, which reduces the risk of errors, ensures timely interventions, and enhances overall patient safety.

: Centralized patient data enhances communication and collaboration among care teams across specialties and departments, which reduces the risk of errors, ensures timely interventions, and enhances overall patient safety. Efficient Workflows : Integration that eliminates manual data entry and redundant documentation streamlines workflows and increases efficiency, enhancing the quality of care while freeing clinicians to spend more time with patients.

: Integration that eliminates manual data entry and redundant documentation streamlines workflows and increases efficiency, enhancing the quality of care while freeing clinicians to spend more time with patients. Data-driven Insights : Advanced analytics and reporting empower healthcare organizations with data-driven insights to identify trends, optimize resource allocation, and implement evidence-based practices.

: Advanced analytics and reporting empower healthcare organizations with data-driven insights to identify trends, optimize resource allocation, and implement evidence-based practices. Enhanced Patient Experience: Patient-centered, well-coordinated care across settings allows for a better, more personalized, seamless and compassionate healthcare experience.

"We are excited to grow our partnerships with these three organizations and are confident in our ability to accelerate their speed to value across care settings," said Sandra Johnson, CliniComp's Senior Vice President of Client Services. "Our web-based, System-as-a-Service (SYaaS) subscription model delivers unrivaled performance and reliability from the most complex high-acuity hospital environments to ancillary and ambulatory settings. In addition, our inclusion of all current and future interfaces, system enhancements and upgrades, ongoing IT and implementation support, and training and system optimization assures return on investment, reduces labor costs, and significantly lowers total cost of ownership."

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for over 40 years with continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions. The CliniComp solution is an integrated web-based electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR provides an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp offers rapid deployment, vastly competitive cost of ownership, and all-inclusive support. For more information, please visit clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Veterans Integrated Service Networks

VA Heart of Texas Healthcare Network (VISN 17) serves both urban and rural Veteran populations at seven medical centers located across the state of Texas.

VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) is located in one of the fastest growing regions in the nation, covering 244 counties in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. It provides services at eight major medical facilities and 57 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

The MidSouth Veterans Healthcare Network (VISN 9) is an integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of five medical centers and 27 outpatient centers covering 238 counties located throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp