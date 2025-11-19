Three Strategic Segments Drive EPWK's Synergistic Growth, Building New Pattern for Its Sustainable Expansion

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Smith, an AI software engineer from the U.K., recently secured a $350,000 medical agent development order through EPWK International from Saudi employer Khalid Al-Rashid. He stated, "For me, taking projects here isn't just about earning money; it's about building a global network and understanding emerging markets. This is incredibly valuable for my long-term career development."

Starting from Xiamen, China, EPWK has been deeply cultivating the creative services field for over a decade. Now, leveraging its NASDAQ listing, the company is accelerating its global market expansion.

Recently, EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK) announced the simultaneous advancement of three strategic segments: "EPWK International," "EPWK Curated Goods," and "Enterprise AI Application Development." This strategic layout represents both a natural post-IPO evolution and strong evidence of the company's robust operational capabilities and growth potential.

Data shows that as of June 30, 2024, the EPWK platform boasted over 25.66 million registered users. Between 2019 and June 30, 2024, the platform cumulatively completed 4.6 million projects, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) surpassing $1.67 billion. These achievements provide a solid foundation for the company's new strategic initiatives.

EPWK International : Building a New Global Ecosystem for Creative Services

In June 2025, EPWK officially launched its international expansion with the English version of EPWK International (intl.epwk.com), marking its strategic focus on the global marketplace.

The platform's international strategy initially targets regions with strong demand for creative services, including Europe, America, and Southeast Asia. By establishing partnerships with local enterprises, institutions, and industry associations, EPWK aims to enhance its international visibility and influence.

Regarding EPWK International's development, Feng Mei, Chief Product Officer of EPWK, stated, "Globalization isn't merely about language translation, but requires deep localization." For instance, for Southeast Asian markets, the platform optimizes task categorization based on cultural preferences, while for Western markets, it emphasizes data privacy compliance and service standardization.

The "Full-chain Safeguard Mechanism" forms the operational foundation. To address fund security concerns in cross-border transactions, EPWK International employs an "Escrow First, Delivery Later" model, fundamentally eliminating financial risk for both parties.

An AI customer service start-up used EPWK International to commission a designer with a $100 budget for San Francisco expo stand designs. Before project initiation, the company escrowed the funds with the platform. The platform released payment to the designer only after work completion and client acceptance.

Notably, even before the official launch of EPWK International, the platform had demonstrated strong cross-border service potential. While studying in Malaysia, Chen Zhi, founder of service provider Buerjizhan, discovered the EPWK platform. In March 2025, Buerjizhan joined to start accepting online orders. In early May, a U.S. employer brought an on-demand chef website project to EPWK. While many tech companies declined due to long lead times, timezone differences, or distance, Chen Zhi adjusted his team's schedule to accommodate the U.S. client, winning trust through professionalism and patience. The parties successfully closed a contract valued at RMB 100,000.

Song Ju'an, Co-founder of service provider Hangzhou Yiyizhongliu Digital Technology Co., Ltd., affirmed the platform's global value: "EPWK's greatest benefit is expanding our partner network nationwide. We've connected with numerous new clients and friends, even accessing international opportunities. Receiving orders from countries like the U.S. and Japan were unexpected gains." The company has achieved RMB 1.37 million in cumulative platform transaction volume with a 100% positive rating, demonstrating the platform's effective international resource matching and trust-building capabilities.

Enterprise AI Application Development : Creating a Collaborative AI Service Ecosystem

Amid the artificial intelligence technology wave, EPWK is establishing itself as a core hub for enterprise digital transformation by building a collaborative AI service ecosystem.

In March 2025, EPWK integrated the DeepSeek intelligent solution, launching the "EPWK AI Assistant" to help employers articulate needs more accurately and prevent communication errors. This AI assistant, combined with the platform's proprietary AI task recommendation engine, significantly enhances matching efficiency for creative service participants.

The platform is also building an ecosystem for AI service provider, aggregating numerous providers across verticals including AI content creation, AI data services, large language models, AI agents, and AI technology development.

For example, platform provider Lanruan Intelligent brings over ten years of full-stack experience, focusing on AI product R&D and implementation with services covering the entire AI lifecycle. Provider Beijing Suoyuan Technology's founding team possesses deep technical expertise, specializing in AI and algorithm R&D, offering services encompassing LLM, AIGC, NLP, and image/video processing. Provider Guangxi Zhilian Future positions as a "Technology Accelerator," delivering deeply customized software development and scenario-based AI solutions for government and enterprise clients.

A Shandong education institution needed AI educational software development but struggled to find a suitable provider. After posting their requirements on EPWK, they were quickly matched with Niumabang Technology, an AI provider focused on education technology, who resolved their challenge. Through efficient communication, both parties confirmed the cooperation plan with project funds held in platform escrow, ensuring full transaction security. The provider delivered compliant AI educational software on schedule, enabling the institution to intelligently streamline teaching processes.

Building on the current service ecosystem, EPWK has defined its AI roadmap: capitalizing on AI technology proliferation by developing and promoting SaaS-based enterprise AI tools for SMEs. Future products will focus on high-frequency, essential scenarios like creative generation, marketing copywriting, design assistance, and video production. The core business model will be subscription-based, offering users low-threshold, high-efficiency, one-stop creative productivity tools.

This strategy will build technology-driven productization capabilities, generating sustainable software subscription revenue. By directly empowering SMEs with tools, EPWK aims to establish deep user connections and build a technological leadership moat. Simultaneously, tool-generated behavioral data will feed back into the platform, optimizing the ecosystem's intelligent matching and personalized recommendation capabilities.

EPWK Curated Goods : Strategic Evolution from Services to Physical Products

EPWK is set to launch the "EPWK Curated Goods - Creative Physical Product Mall" in both Chinese and English version within the next three months, positioning as the "Source of New Pragmatist Lifestyle."

"EPWK Curated Goods" focuses on discovering and offering creative physical products that combine excellent design, practical functionality, and emotional resonance, aiming to elevate the daily lives of quality-seeking modern consumers into experiences filled with aesthetic pleasure and surprise.

The "pragmatism" defined by "EPWK Curated Goods" transcends basic functionality. As Feng Mei, Chief Product Officer of EPWK, explained: "A cup with ergonomic design and a starry sky projection feature serves not only physical drinking needs but also provides spiritual companionship and comfort."

Through its "Good Look, Good Use, Good Surprise" standard, "EPWK Curated Goods" rigorously curates extensive product offerings, enabling users to reduce decision-making effort and transform shopping from tedious information filtering into enjoyable inspiration discovery.

"EPWK Curated Goods" defines its core users as "Urban Life Explorers" aged 25-40. Primarily located in first- and second-tier cities, this demographic includes white-collar workers, creative professionals, teachers, and young managers, typically possessing solid educational backgrounds and stable middle-to-upper income levels.

In the competitive landscape, "EPWK Curated Goods" explicitly rejects the prevailing dichotomy of cheapness and exclusivity. Contrasted with the product homogeneity common in large e-commerce platforms' creative channels and the prohibitive pricing of high-end design boutiques, "EPWK Curated Goods" champions a balanced approach, focusing on products that are "acceptably priced, cleverly designed, and genuinely practical."

Listing Empowerment: Technology-Driven Strengthens Foundation

On February 6, 2025, EPWK listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market (ticker: EPWK), becoming the first domestic digital-intelligent creative design transaction service e-commerce platform to list in the U.S., hailed as the "First Crowdsourcing Platform Stock from China." The listing has provided additional resources and opportunities, fueling the expansion and upgrade of its AI service ecosystem.

The company continues increasing technology R&D investment, having secured 179 scientific and technological achievement copyrights and filed 17 invention patent applications, with 9 already granted. These technological achievements include core patents like "Witkey Task Recommendation Method Based on Witkey-Task-Tag Tripartite Graph" and "Witkey Task Recommendation Method Using Implicit Factor Model with Correction Vectors."

Huang Guohua, Founder and CEO of EPWK, stated: "We will continue deepening the synergistic development of our three major segments, committed to building a 'new engine serving tens of millions of Chinese SMEs and leveraging online employment for tens of millions of global creative design talents'."

Three Strategic Segments Synergize to Build New Growth Paradigm

Through deep integration and synergistic development of EPWK International, Enterprise AI Application Development, and EPWK Curated Goods segments, EPWK is constructing a complete ecological loop of "Technology Empowerment + Platform Services + Product Monetization." This will persistently enhance the company's core competitiveness and overall value, while delivering sustainable, predictable long-term returns to shareholders, users, and global creative ecosystem participants.

Strategic Synergy Builds Competitive Barriers: The three business segments form an interconnected growth flywheel. EPWK International acts as the global resource gateway, continuously introducing creative talent and commercial opportunities; Enterprise AI Application Development (AI technology) serves as the core engine, comprehensively boosting platform operational efficiency; EPWK Curated Goods functions as the value outlet, monetizing creative resources through physical products. This "Resources + Technology + Products" ecosystem creates a unique competitive barrier.

Technology-Driven Comprehensive Upgrade: The "Tools + Services" dual-engine drive enables not only high-margin software subscription revenue but also end-to-end intelligent enhancement. AI technology deeply empowers EPWK International's intelligent matching and EPWK Curated Goods' product design, significantly improving overall platform efficacy.

Diversified Structure Enhances Development Resilience: The diversified revenue structure from the three segments strengthens the company's risk resistance. EPWK International diversifies market risk, Enterprise AI Application Development (AI tools) optimize the profit mix, and EPWK Curated Goods ensures stable cash flow. This multi-engine drive guarantees robust performance in complex environments.

Bolstered by solid technological accumulation, clear strategic direction, and exceptional ecological synergy, EPWK demonstrates strong growth potential across traditional creative services and emerging fields like AI applications, cross-border e-commerce, and physical goods, concurrently affirming its powerful sustained operational capability. The three segments continually generate a compound effect of "1+1+1>3", propelling EPWK into a new chapter of high-quality development.

