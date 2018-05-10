Three-Times-Awarded: Lucosky Brookman Law Firm Partners All Receive New Jersey Law Journal "New Leaders of the Bar" Award

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, proudly congratulates its newest partner, Lawrence Metelitsa, on being selected as a New Jersey Law Journal "New Leader of the Bar" (formerly known as the "40 Under 40").
All three partners of Lucosky Brookman have now received this prestigious award. Mr. Metelitsa joins the founding partners, Joe Lucosky and Seth Brookman, among the Firm's prior recipients of this honor. Mr. Lucosky was previously selected by the New Jersey Law Journal as a "New Leader of the Bar" in 2012. Mr. Brookman received the award in 2016.
Among other criteria, the "New Leaders of the Bar" award is an honor given by the New Jersey Law Journal recognizing the top attorneys under the age of 40 whom have achieved expertise in their respective practice areas, whom are leaders in their industries, and who's command of the law has been acknowledged by their peers and clients as exceptional.
"Lawrence's receipt of this prestigious award is a reflection of his commitment to client service, as well as his loyalty and dedication to the firm," said Managing Partner, Joe Lucosky. "On behalf of our entire firm, I congratulate Lawrence on this well-deserved recognition."
Mr. Metelitsa's practice focuses on the representation of public companies with respect to the U.S. securities laws and corporate governance and regulatory matters. Mr. Metelitsa regularly counsels public and private companies on initial public offerings, securities, mergers and acquisitions, Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) transactions, and various other corporate finance transactions. Mr. Metelitsa was previously the recipient of the Super Lawyers 2017 Rising Star award.
