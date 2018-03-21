Three Ways the LexisNexis® Accurint® for Law Enforcement Real-Time Phones Search Helps Law Enforcement Protect Communities

The LexisNexis Accurint Real-Time Phones Search provides law enforcement and government agencies with primary phone contact information that has been independently tested and verified to be 50 percent more accurate1 than competitive products, enabling investigators to better focus their efforts and track down hard-to-find criminal suspects more quickly. Real-Time Phones Search offers agencies access to over one billion phone-related records, with more than 200 million current records and over 800 million historical records. This database recently has been reinforced with new data-matching intelligence that helps resolve multiple variations of an identity. In addition to locating individuals tied to a phone number, the technology can be used to uncover associates or other critical information tied to an investigation. Users can also run batch files for quick processing of a large amount of records, expediting the search process.

"The LexisNexis Accurint Real-Time Phones Search is the most powerful tool of its kind available to law enforcement. Having spent over 34 years within the New York City Police Department (NYPD), retiring as Inspector of the NYPD Real-Time Crime Center, I know how critical it is for investigators to have real-time access to phone information for any person of interest," said Ken Mekeel, NYPD Inspector (Ret.) Real Time Crime Center; Law Enforcement Liaison, Public Safety, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Phone numbers in particular are some of the most important data points we can find because they generate critical leads, including associates, addresses, affiliated businesses, Social Security Numbers and more."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions upgraded the solution in November 2017 with new programming logic that ties an individual to a phone number and other identity information with much greater accuracy. The technology now provides more data sources from which users can draw to resolve identities.

To learn more about the LexisNexis Accurint® Real-Time Phones Search, visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com/products/accurint-for-law-enforcement or view the video explainer featuring Ken Mekeel: http://solutions.lexisnexis.com/realtimephonessearch.

Editor's Note : LexisNexis Risk Solutions for Government. By linking our public records and unique data sets with customer data and displaying it visually, we help customer customers see non-obvious relationships between people, businesses and assets. We help law enforcement connect with other agencies for crime solving through Accurint Virtual Crime Center; we support health and human services agencies in making sure benefits go to those who need them, as well as helping ensure provider and patient data validation; and we help tax and regulatory agencies connect people, businesses and assets for tax revenue management. Every day, we help customers meet their agency missions to find missing children, prevent fraud in government programs, recapture lost revenue, keep communities safe and to further national security initiatives.

1 Based on independent testing from a data verification company.

