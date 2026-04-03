Three Ways to Change a Life Through Arizona Tax Credits and Traditional Donations

PHOENIX, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders and Arizona taxpayers can directly empower K-12 students by supporting scholarships for underserved, disabled, and foster children in Arizona. The Arizona Individual and Corporate Tax Credits, along with traditional charitable donations, make it possible for individuals and organizations to support Catholic Education Arizona and its mission of transforming the lives of students in the community.

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"Through Arizona tax credits and charitable giving, tax contributors and traditional donors can make a lifelong impact on children. Help us educate underserved, disabled and foster students who are our future work force, neighbors and friends," shared Nancy Padberg, MBA President & CEO, Catholic Education Arizona.

Private Education Tax Credits

Arizona taxpayers can redirect their state tax dollars to Catholic Education Arizona at no additional cost, funding tuition scholarships for K-12 students attending the 38 Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools. This opportunity allows taxpayers to direct their tax dollars to causes that align with their values.

Corporate Tax Credits

CEOs and CFOs can invest in future generations and build leaders. Through the Arizona Low-Income and Disabled/Displaced (foster) Corporate Tax Credit programs, corporations can redirect their tax liability to Catholic Education Arizona, helping provide essential scholarship support to those students in need.

"To be able to send my daughter to a school that supports her faith with like-minded individuals surrounding her has helped steer her high school journey into the right direction from the very start," said Lorena Contreras, parent of a Catholic School student. "Without CEA, our family would not be able to find the loving and caring environment of the Catholic school."

Traditional and Planned Giving

Catholic Education Arizona's charitable division, Changing Lives with Legacy also accepts traditional donations. This division accepts planned and direct gifts that fund scholarships as well. Accepted gifts include cash, bequests, IRA charitable rollovers, stock and bond gifts, donor-advised fund grants, and more.

Donors continue to support Catholic Education Arizona because of the impact:

99% graduation rate

96% matriculation to higher education, trade school, or enter military service

Thousands of hours of community service performed annually

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships for families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, CEA has raised more than $383 million and awarded 161,000 scholarships, changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits and traditional donations. To learn more, visit www.ceaz.org or call (602) 218-6542.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Operating Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

[email protected]

(602)-218-6542

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona