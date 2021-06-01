Threekit Announces the Threekit Visual Configurator for Lightning B2B Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the Threekit Visual Configurator for Lightning B2B Commerce is currently available: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000ONzXXEA1

Threekit Visual Configurator

As B2B companies work to match the speed and convenience of the consumer eCommerce experience, visuals have emerged as a critical component to drive buyer engagement, confidence, and ease of use.

With Threekit, buyers can configure complex products based on commercial and catalog rules and 3D visual technology. Customers are able to let sales teams and buyers engage with products in 3D, Augmented Reality, and virtual Photography so they can see exactly what they are buying.

"Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With Threekit's Visual Configurator and Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to do visual configuration in interactive 3D, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Photography in real time."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and ,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Threekit let's business buyers visually configure products at a massive scale with interactive 3D, Virtual Photography, and Augmented Reality. Threekit works by marrying your product catalog with 3D artistry and technology. Discerning brands like HP, Steelcase, Henry Schein, Nikon, TaylorMade, and Sloan use Threekit because it drives a 10% increase in self-service revenue, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and an 85% reduction in cost per interaction. With Threekit, sales and distributors can drive a more engaging sales experience that drives faster sales.

