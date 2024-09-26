Threekit Launches AI Guided Selling, a Product Selection Agent that Visually Guides Buyers to the Right Solutions

The latest release is the second of Threekit AI's product suite, demonstrating the growing momentum around Visual Commerce plus AI

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit, the leader in Visual Commerce, is further evolving a new era in sales with the launch of AI Guided Selling . The tool enables buyers to interact with an AI-powered agent to engage with their needs and present the right product before connecting them with a sales person.

75% of buyers want to research and find even the most complex products on their own. If a site experience is overwhelming or confusing, the buyer moves on without even encountering an expert who is qualified to finalize the sale. Threekit fills this "guidance gap" by bringing together visual commerce and AI to replicate an experienced salesperson–one who can explain and show the customer to experience product recommendations in real time.

In addition to its Visual Commerce Platform, Threekit's AI offerings help buyers navigate product solutions and make fast, confident buying decisions. The suite now Includes:

AI Guided Selling: Enable buyers to converse with an AI-powered agent that presents products and builds real-time custom solutions as well as your best salesperson

AI Discovery: Provide personalized recommendations via visual prompts and a gallery of products that is easy for shoppers to review and understand

Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit, shared his enthusiasm for the new product, stating, "The digital buying experience is the brand. Buyers are demanding more autonomy in their purchasing decisions but they still need help in the process. Threekit AI Guided Selling plus Visual Commerce is an unlock. It's the best product sales consultant, it's available 24/7 and it empowers users to explore and experience their product selections. This combination creates a magical product experience."

Several of Threekit's top customers have implemented a Threekit AI solution, resulting in an average 32% uptick in conversion and a 25% increase in qualified leads.

Threekit's AI Guided Selling is now available for demo and implementation. For more information on how the latest release can transform your sales journey, visit Threekit.com.

About Threekit

Threekit, the leader in Visual Commerce, gets shoppers to the products they want faster and lets them make those products their own. Threekit combines Visual Commerce and AI, enabling product discovery, guided selling and visual configuration. Leading global brands like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and TaylorMade use the composable platform to sell up to 40% more. For more information, visit Threekit.com .

