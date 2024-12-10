Threekit Expands AI Suite with Launch of AI Visual Configurator, the First AI-powered Product Configuration Experience

Customers like A-dec - a global leader in dental equipment manufacturing - are already using the latest AI release to enable more engaging product visualization experiences

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit, a leader in visual commerce, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Visual Configurator, the first AI-powered product configuration tool for manufacturers and brands. A-dec is the first of Threekit's customers to go live with the experience.

AI Visual Configurator offers a transformative approach to product customization. By leveraging artificial intelligence, it allows customers to describe their desired product in natural language. The AI intelligently interprets these inputs, delivering personalized product recommendations based on variants, options, and rules from the manufacturer's product catalog.

The Threekit AI Visual Configurator joins AI Discovery and AI Guided Selling to expand the Threekit AI Suite, creating an end-to-end solution for brands and manufacturers selling complex configurable products online.

A-Dec Uses AI Visual Configurator to "Dream in 3D"

A-dec, the leader in dental operatory equipment, recently launched their "Dream in 3D" AI Configurator as a part of their digital design experience. Says Rob Ayers, A-dec's Manager of Digital Customer Experience, "We had a robust configurator in place, but we needed a customer-facing tool to deliver faster, more dynamic, and visually engaging product experiences. The AI-powered Color Concierge provides great flexibility and a powerful way for users to interact with the experience. Our sales force and dealer network love it."

Key features of AI Visual Configurator include:

Natural Language Processing: Customers can express their needs conversationally, and AI translates this into specific product recommendations.

Confidence Messaging: Provides rationale for suggestions and comparisons to other options, boosting customer confidence.

Multi-product Bundling: Recommends compatible product groups, enhancing cross-selling opportunities.

"With the addition of AI Visual Configurator to our Suite, Threekit is now the only visual commerce platform offering a buyer journey powered entirely by AI," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "This marks a significant milestone for manufacturers and brands who want to make it easier for buyers to configure and buy products across channels."

With the Threekit AI Visual Configurator, businesses can expect a reduction in customization clicks and time spent by as much as 60%, while driving buyer confidence. This streamlined approach not only simplifies product navigation but also accelerates the purchasing process, enhancing the overall buying experience.

The complete Threekit AI Suite, including the new AI Visual Configurator, is available now for integration with existing platforms. For more information, threekit.com.

About Threekit

Threekit, the leader in AI-powered Visual Commerce, gets shoppers to the products they want faster and lets them make those products their own. Threekit combines Visual Commerce and AI, enabling product discovery, guided selling and visual configuration. Leading global brands like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and TaylorMade use the composable platform to sell up to 40% more. For more information, visit Threekit.com .

SOURCE Threekit