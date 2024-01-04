Thrive Aviation announces Executive promotions including industry veteran, Rickey Oswald, as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

News provided by

Thrive Aviation

04 Jan, 2024, 05:33 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Rickey Oswald, previously Senior Vice President of Flights Operations and Fleet Management, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rickey joined Thrive Aviation in January of 2022 and made an immediate impact to the company. He comes with a distinguished 20+ year career in the aviation industry; Rickey has built Part 135 flight departments by providing strategic vision, and holding key Leadership roles such as Chief Pilot, Director of Operations, and Management Executive. His deep understanding of the industry's complexities and his forward-thinking approach make him an invaluable leader and the right person for the right seat.

Continue Reading
Newly appointed Thrive Aviation COO, Rickey Oswald
Newly appointed Thrive Aviation COO, Rickey Oswald
Rickey Oswald (COO) and Curtis Edenfield (CEO) at the delivery of the 5th Longitude to the fleet
Rickey Oswald (COO) and Curtis Edenfield (CEO) at the delivery of the 5th Longitude to the fleet

In his role as COO, Mr. Oswald will play a pivotal part in overseeing and optimizing the day-to-day operations. In addition, he will help guide the strategic vision of Thrive Aviation as the company continues its accelerated growth trajectory. His experience and expertise will be instrumental in driving the company's development and maintaining Thrive Aviation's commitment to excellence in aviation, safety, and client experience.

"For the past two years, Rickey's contribution to Thrive has been insurmountable. I'm extremely proud of Rickey and am excited to see him take on the role of Chief Operating Officer" said Curtis Edenfield, CEO of Thrive Aviation. "His extensive experience, passion for innovation, and commitment to operational excellence align perfectly with our company's vision and values. We are confident that Rickey's leadership will contribute significantly to our continued success and growth in the aviation industry."

Rickey Oswald expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I have been honored to be part of the Thrive Aviation team thus far, a company known for its dedication to quality and the experience we deliver to our clients. I'm eager to continue collaborating with Curtis, the Leadership team, and the entire Thrive Aviation organization."

Joining Rickey Oswald on the Leadership Team includes the recent of promotions of Stuart Edenfield assuming the role of Vice President of Flight Operations, Nate Nelson assuming the role of Vice President of Finance, Kelly Krahenbuhl assuming the role of Vice President of People and Culture, Michelle Adair assuming the role of Vice President of Sales, and Henry Hage assuming the role of Vice President of Aircraft Maintenance and Ground Operations. Edenfield states "I'm very excited about the next chapter of Thrive Aviation and where this team will help lead the company." 

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.
Learn more at: www.flythrive.com
Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Thrive Aviation

Also from this source

Las Vegas-based charter operator Thrive Aviation adds fifth factory delivered new Cessna Citation Longitude to the fleet!

Las Vegas-based charter operator Thrive Aviation adds fifth factory delivered new Cessna Citation Longitude to the fleet!

Las Vegas-based charter and aircraft management operator Thrive Aviation proudly announces the latest addition to its prestigious fleet with the...
Thrive Aviation partners with Southwest Airlines in the Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program

Thrive Aviation partners with Southwest Airlines in the Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program

Thrive Aviation announces its partnership with the Southwest Airlines® Destination 255° Pilot Pathways Program. By building hours with verified...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.