Thrive Aviation partners with Southwest Airlines in the Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program

Thrive Aviation

12 Dec, 2023, 09:32 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation announces its partnership with the Southwest Airlines® Destination 255° Pilot Pathways Program. By building hours with verified partners, the Cadet Pathway creates opportunities for new pilots to become Southwest Airlines First Officers in as little as four years. Thrive Aviation is honored to join this partnership with Southwest Airlines and is eager to welcome their cadets to the Thrive Aviation flight line. 

"As a Southwest Airlines alum, this partnership has an entirely different meaning—it's certainly a full circle moment for me. The program catalyzes a new pilot's aviation career, offering them mentorship, training, and the opportunity to build the needed hours. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of culture and innovation" says Chief Executive Officer, Curtis Edenfield.

The Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program paves the way for those launching their dream of an aviation career and gets them started on the right foot. Cadets undergo a two-step process; the first phase is completing various courses and flight training requirements. From there, cadets earn their first few hours of single and multi-engine aircraft and simulator training. Once achieved, cadets receive their commercial pilot's license. The program's second phase includes cadets becoming certified flight instructors, earning additional hours, and qualifying them to apply for the program's various partners until they're competitively qualified for an opportunity to join the Southwest crew.

"Southwest is excited to welcome Thrive Aviation to our Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program as a new partner in our Cadet Pathway," said Lee Kinnebrew, Vice President Flight Operations at Southwest Airlines. "The program aims to support and inspire pilots interested in joining Southwest as a First Officer, and we look forward to working with cadet candidates as they build flight experience."

In addition to the Destination 225° Program, Thrive Aviation has found great success and value in its involvement with Southwest Business and Southwest Business Assist™. Our engagement at the national account level solidifies the continued and ongoing partnership across multiple levels that Thrive Aviation has with Southwest Airlines. 

Edenfield continues, "Southwest Business has proven invaluable to Thrive Aviation and our operation. We rely on Southwest Business weekly – often daily – to fly our employees across the entire network. It's an incredible tool, and we could not be happier!"

About Thrive Aviation    

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft. Learn more at: www.flythrive.com Contact: [email protected]

About Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program
The Cadet pathway is ab initio—"from the beginning"—program that provides passionate, skilled individuals with a multi-year training program in partnership with US Aviation Academy, CAE, and Sky Warrior. The program prepares qualified candidates to apply for positions with program partners, including Advanced Air, iAero Group, Jetlinx, SkyWest, and Vista, and gain the flying experience necessary to become a competitive First Officer candidate at Southwest Airlines.

For more information on the Destination 225° program, please visit: careers.southwestair.com/D225

