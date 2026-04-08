Thrive Market Announces Climate Action Working Group

This partnership with Planet FWD, PCX Markets, and Climate Positive Consulting helps consumer brand partners and owned-brand suppliers measure and reduce carbon and plastic impact

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Market, the healthy online grocery store, today announced the launch of the Climate Action Working Group, a new initiative designed to help consumer brand partners and owned-brand suppliers measure and reduce their carbon and plastic footprints.

Developed in partnership with Planet FWD, PCX Markets and Climate Positive Consulting, this program provides education, measurement tools, and frameworks to help brands track carbon emissions and plastic packaging impacts.

"Together, businesses can be a force for good in addressing carbon and plastic footprints," said Nick Green, co-founder and CEO of Thrive Market. "With more than 1,000 brands on our platform, we are mobilizing consumer brands and suppliers across our ecosystem to turn climate ambition into measurable progress."

The program also supports Thrive Market's broader Scope 3 climate goals. The company has committed to working with suppliers representing 67 percent of emissions from purchased goods, services, and upstream transportation to set science-aligned targets by 2030. The initiative aims to accelerate emissions reductions across Thrive Market's supply chain by helping brands measure their footprints and define their climate goals.

In its first year, the program will focus on helping brands measure their carbon and plastic footprints and establish reduction targets. The program's goal is for 100 percent of participants to measure their carbon emissions and set science-aligned targets, while brands already measuring emissions will move toward target validation or deeper reductions. Similarly, the Working Group aims for 100 percent of participants to measure their plastic footprint annually and establish reduction targets, with brands already tracking plastic use demonstrating year-over-year improvement.

"With climate disclosure rules and packaging reporting regulations expanding across the U.S., brands are being asked to back their environmental claims with real data," said David Jaber, CEO of Climate Positive Consulting. "This working group gives companies a pathway to start measuring their footprint, and, if they choose, commit to science-based climate goals with progress tracked year over year."

Each partner will lead educational sessions and provide resources in their focus areas, including quarterly webinars. The Climate Action Working Group allows access to:

Educational webinars and expert guidance

Carbon and plastic footprint measurement frameworks

Data collection templates and checklists

Case studies highlighting operational and cost benefits

"The Carbon track starts with measurement fundamentals before moving into target setting and science-aligned reductions, so brands can build a credible baseline and make progress year over year," said Julia Collins, CEO of Planet FWD. "What makes this working group different is the convening power. When a retailer like Thrive Market mobilizes its entire supplier ecosystem around a shared measurement framework, the impact compounds in a way that individual brand efforts simply can't match."

The Plastic track, led by PCX, will launch in the first half of the year with webinars and resources to help brands measure their plastic footprint, identify reduction strategies and prepare for emerging packaging regulations including extended producer responsibility (EPR) reporting.

"Getting started with measuring and managing plastic and packaging responsibility can feel overwhelming for many brands," said Sebastian DiGrande, CEO of PCX Markets. "Our goal is to break the process down into practical steps: starting with simple tools and checklists to help companies measure their plastic footprint, then helping them evaluate reduction strategies, offsetting options, and navigating complex EPR compliance requirements with scalable tools and services."

For more information, please visit thrivemarket.com/sustainability.

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and accessible for everyone. As an online, membership-based market (with more than 1.7M members), Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy, and sustainable products at member-only prices. At the same time, every annual membership sponsors a free membership for a student, teacher, veteran, nurse, first responder, or a family in need. Thrive Market carries a hyper-curated catalog of organic and non-GMO products and offers 90+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle.

The brand's social impact arm, Thrive Gives, has raised more than $20M since its inception to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since 2014; in 2020, it became the largest online grocer in the U.S. to be a Certified B Corporation; and in 2023, it converted to a Public Benefit Corporation. In 2024, it became the first online-only retailer to accept SNAP EBT. Thrive Market is committed to becoming the world's first climate-positive grocer. Visit ThriveMarket.com or follow @ThriveMarket to learn more.

Alyssa Kluge

Director, Communications

[email protected]

+1 517 803 5158

SOURCE Thrive Market, Inc.