Thrive of Lake County Receives Bronze Commitment to Quality Award

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive of Lake County, a center specializing in short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing memory care, and long-term skilled nursing, has received the Illinois Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NACL) Bronze Commitment to Quality award. The award recognizes Thrive of Lake County's organizational mission, vision, and attention to quality issues that include call light response rates, falls, return to hospital rates, and customer satisfaction.

"This has been a tough year for all of us working in health care, and we are thankful for our clinical team to be recognized as one of quality," said Jackie Prestel, administrator for Thrive of Lake County. "Our team doesn't rest when it comes to finding ways to improve and enhance the guest/resident care experience."

Based on criteria from the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence. The first step, the Bronze level, requires long-term care centers to develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges, and show their ability to implement a performance improvement system.

"The AHCA/NACL Bronze award is only the beginning for the team at Thrive of Lake County," said Michelle Stuercke, chief clinical officer for Transitional Care Management, Thrive of Lake County's management organization. "We will continue to hold ourselves to even higher quality care standards as we apply next year for the Silver Achievement in Quality award."

The National Quality Award Program has additional award levels including the Silver Achievement in Quality award and the Gold Excellence in Quality award. Trained experts within the IHCAA/NACL spend more than 100 hours each year determining winners of the awards.

For more information about Thrive of Lake County: www.ThriveAhead.com

