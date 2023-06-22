Thrive Pet Healthcare Appoints Dr. Andrew Triolo as COO

News provided by

Thrive Pet Healthcare

22 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

Dr. Triolo brings comprehensive experience in both veterinary medicine and hospital operations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare (Thrive), a leading national network of 400 veterinary hospitals, has announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Triolo as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Triolo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in veterinary medicine and hospital operations across primary, acute, and specialty care.

Continue Reading
Thrive Pet Healthcare's new Chief Operating Officer Dr. Andrew Triolo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in veterinary medicine and hospital operations across primary, acute, and specialty care.
Thrive Pet Healthcare's new Chief Operating Officer Dr. Andrew Triolo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in veterinary medicine and hospital operations across primary, acute, and specialty care.

Dr. Triolo joins Thrive from VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA), where he served in various leadership roles, including most recently as Senior Group Vice President. Throughout his nearly 30-year tenure at VCA, Dr. Triolo progressively expanded his responsibilities, overseeing a robust network of hospitals.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Triolo to our team," said Tad Stahel, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive. "He has demonstrated an ability to enable teams at scale to unlock their potential while providing exceptional veterinary care across a diverse network of veterinary hospitals. His impressive background and deep understanding of the veterinary profession will be invaluable as we continue building the most connected and trusted pet healthcare ecosystem."

"I have long admired Thrive's bold vision to create an unparalleled experience of veterinary care," stated Dr. Triolo. "Thrive's commitment to medical excellence and its determination to positively impact the lives of countless pets and families deeply resonates with me. Delivering on our mission is driven by the success of our people, and I am energized to work alongside such a talented team of veterinary professionals and hospital teams to support the company's growth."

"At Thrive, our commitment to nurturing both people and pets lies at the core of everything we do. Dr. Triolo has the perfect combination of medical expertise and operational experience to maximize the talent and impact of our care teams," said Dr. Scott Schatzberg, Chief Medical Officer of Thrive and renowned international authority in veterinary neurology. "I am thrilled to partner with him and look forward to his impact on delivering even better outcomes for our patients and their families."

Dr. Triolo succeeds Angela Jaskolski, who has decided to pursue other opportunities.

To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare and its leadership team, please visit https://www.thrivepetcare.com/

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:
Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and 400 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit www.thrivepetcare.com.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare

Also from this source

Thrive Pet Healthcare Appoints Tad Stahel as CEO

Thrive Pet Healthcare Advises About Household Health Risks When Pets Are Not Protected from Parasites

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.