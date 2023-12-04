Thrive Pet Healthcare Hires George Bchara as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Thrive Pet Healthcare

04 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

The company continues to grow its comprehensive network of veterinary hospitals along with its diverse portfolio of businesses supporting veterinary care.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare ("Thrive"), a leading national network of over 380 veterinary hospitals, today announced that it has hired George Bchara as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Bchara brings significant expertise in leading finance organizations at publicly traded companies, including as CFO.

Continue Reading
George Bchara, Chief Financial Officer at Thrive Pet Healthcare
George Bchara, Chief Financial Officer at Thrive Pet Healthcare

"George is a highly accomplished senior executive with a proven track record of effectively influencing corporate strategy and growth while improving efficiency and productivity across organizations," said Tad Stahel, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Pet Healthcare. "His impressive background and financial expertise, honed over years of leading finance organizations across sectors, will greatly benefit our family of companies committed to excellence in veterinary care."

"I'm thrilled to join the talented and driven team at Thrive Pet Healthcare," shared Bchara. "The company has a track record of success creatively innovating both in its veterinary care hospitals and across its portfolio of value-added services and cutting-edge technology for veterinary professionals. It is an honor to join this group of people that is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of pet families and veterinary professionals across the nation."

Bchara joins Thrive from Conn's HomePlus, where he served most recently as Chief Financial Officer and previously as Chief Accounting Officer. In seven years at Conn's HomePlus, Bchara played a pivotal role in the company's corporate strategy, leading the accounting, financial planning and reporting, and tax functions.

Prior to Conn's HomePlus, Bchara served as the Chief Accounting Officer of BankUnited. He began his career at PwC, where he held various roles in audit, mergers & acquisitions, and general advisory within the financial services sector.

Bchara holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Florida State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Bchara succeeds John O'Connor, who departed earlier this year to pursue other opportunities.

To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare and its leadership team, please visit https://www.thrivepetcare.com/.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare
Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 380 primary, acute, and specialty hospitals, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the profession and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence.  

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare

Also from this source

Heart of Texas Veterinary Specialty & 24-Hour Emergency Center Becomes Country's First Fear Free-Certified ER/Specialty Hospital

Heart of Texas Veterinary Specialty & 24-Hour Emergency Center Becomes Country's First Fear Free-Certified ER/Specialty Hospital

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Heart of Texas Veterinary Specialty and 24-Hour Emergency Center in Round Rock, Texas, a Thrive Pet Healthcare...
Thrive Pet Healthcare and FidoCure Report on One Year of Groundbreaking, Personalized Cancer Care for Hundreds of Dogs

Thrive Pet Healthcare and FidoCure Report on One Year of Groundbreaking, Personalized Cancer Care for Hundreds of Dogs

It has been an extraordinary year since Thrive Pet Healthcare and FidoCure joined forces to revolutionize veterinary cancer care for dogs across the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.