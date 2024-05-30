Thrive with GBA | AmCham South China: GBA is the future of what China will be in next 20 years

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

The Bay to Bay Dialogue will be held on May 29 in San Francisco, highlighting cooperation between the San Francisco Bay Area and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). For more insights into the synergy between the two bay areas, and the development of the GBA in the eyes of foreign entrepreneurs, GDToday spoke with Harley Seyedin, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China.

SOURCE GDToday