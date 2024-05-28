Thrive with GBA | Economist: Competition vital in GBA innovation development

News provided by

GDToday

May 28, 2024, 23:26 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Greater Bay Area. Over the past few years, the region has been steadily moving towards its goal of becoming a global innovation hub.

Continue Reading

To understand what's crucial for its way forward, Global Dialogue speaks to a leading French economist, Prof. Philippe Aghion, who is known for his research on economic growth and innovation.

Prof. Aghion believes that it's important to preserve competition in order to boost innovation in the region. "I work harder to remain the first of the class, the top of the class," he stressed, "that's a very strong force. I innovate to escape competition."

Also from this source

Prospérer avec la GBA | Selon le vice-président de la CCI France Chine : la GBA a un impact significatif sur l'économie mondiale

Prospérer avec la GBA | Selon le vice-président de la CCI France Chine : la GBA a un impact significatif sur l'économie mondiale

Un reportage de GDToday : L'année 2024 marque le cinquième anniversaire du dévoilement par la Chine de son plan visant à transformer la région de la...
El vicepresidente de CCI France Chine: La GBA tiene un impacto significativo en la economía mundial

El vicepresidente de CCI France Chine: La GBA tiene un impacto significativo en la economía mundial

Informe de GDToday. El año 2024 marca cinco años desde que China dio a conocer su plan de convertir el Área de la Gran Bahía en una potencia de alta...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics