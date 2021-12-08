ThroughPut Wins US Air Force Contract to Enhance AI and Data-Driven Operational Command and Control

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc , an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain pioneer, announces it has been awarded a contract to work with the United States Air Force. The contract further accelerates the Armed Forces' ability to effectively manage and combat complex and thus-far unpredictable supply chain disruptions in real-time. The project enables the US Air Force to leverage powerful AI to significantly enhance its operational command and agility by optimizing its entire supply chain, end-to-end, and providing real-time recommendations to plan asset allocation.

As the post-COVID-19 world continues to struggle with political uncertainty and rapidly escalating threats, there is increasing pressure on military operations to be constantly on guard across the globe. However, defense forces are struggling with supply chain disruptions, impacting nationwide preparedness and procurement opportunities. ThroughPut's AI-driven supply chain and operational intelligence focuses on assisting the US Air Force further accelerate its operational responsiveness by acquiring much-needed visibility into current, developing, and likely supply disruptions, and thus proactively eliminating them before they pose a threat to continued operations.

Despite the growing adoption of AI across industries over the past decades, military intelligence has yet to accelerate data use and literacy across all fields, deployments, and operations. Given the massive scale of military operations globally with little margin for error, the Air Force is well positioned to benefit from leveraging AI to transform its culture and harness rapid, optimized decision-making on the fly.

"ThroughPut is honored to have the opportunity to work with the US Armed Forces." said Ali Raza, CEO/Founder of ThroughPut.ai. "The US Armed Forces host some of the world's most complex supply chain operations, where inventory & resource availability are critical to mission readiness and success. ThroughPut's team successfully helps large corporations, logistics operations, and military environments maneuver bottlenecks for decades. ThroughPut's unique capabilities include leveraging AI and data-driven technologies to quickly and efficiently reroute supply chain bottlenecks on large scales and greater orders-of-magnitude. ThroughPut's advisors and investors literally invented the field of "Constraint Management" and "Applied AI". We look forward to empowering and serving more US Armed Forces with our capabilities and welcome additional inquiries."

ThroughPut helps businesses and organizations across the globe leverage AI to:

Utilize and incorporate operational and market intelligence data

Resolve supply chain bottlenecks

Minimize resource wastage

Accelerate profitability

Additional Resources:

For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library

Learn more at the ThroughPut Blog and access the latest ThroughPut Press Coverage for the latest developments in Supply Chain AI

Learn more at Sales & Operations Planning here http://sopbook.com/

PR Contact:

Tina Jacobs

[email protected]

ThroughPut Inc

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that orchestrates supply chains for better bottom-line impact by leveraging existing Enterprise Data. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders Materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Orchestration software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain more than 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.