Throw an Emmys® Watch Party with eMeals and Sterling Vineyards

Roll out the red (food) carpet: The Emmys Watch Party menu features a special spread for watching television's big awards night, with multiple make-ahead options to eliminate last-minute cooking stress. Choose from Garlic Butter Steak Skewers accompanied by a horseradish-Dijon mustard sauce, Smoked Salmon Cakes topped with dill-lemon sauce, Parmesan-Black Pepper Truffle Potato Chips with a homemade ranch dressing, and/or Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachio Mint Pesto served with vegetables or crackers. Then finish it off with Toffee-Brownie Shooters (crumbled brownies, toffee bits, chocolate mousse and raspberries layered in shot glasses), and get ready for a standing ovation!

Raise a glass (or two): Recommended wine pairings for each recipe come from Sterling Vintner's Collection, made from grapes grown in vineyards across California. Suggestions include the Vintner's Collection Chardonnay and Vintner's Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, easy drinking wines that pair perfectly with the food selections. The menu also features Sterling Vineyards' sparkling Blanc de Blanc and award-winning Napa Valley Chardonnay and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Shop in a snap: Simply select the recipes you want to make and the wines you want to buy from the eMeals mobile app or the Emmys Watch Party landing page, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It's fast, easy and another way that eMeals streamlines your entertaining efforts.

The eMeals envelope, please: The Emmys Watch Party menu showcases the features that have built eMeals into America's leading meal planning and inspiration service, including recipe variety, step-by-step instructions and online shopping functionality. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

About Sterling Vineyards

Sterling Vineyards was founded in 1964 by Peter Newton, an Oxford scholar. With a fondness for Bordeaux varietals Newton realized the potential in Calistoga for growing excellent merlot and bottled the first single varietal merlot in 1969. Sterling Vineyards quickly put Napa on the map for creating top quality wines. The winery itself is an architectural icon in Napa Valley. Modeled after a Greek monastery, Sterling Vineyards was the first winery ever built with the visitor in mind and the only winery in the world with an aerial tram.

For more information, visit sterlingvineyards.com or follow on Facebook.com/SterlingVineyards, Instagram @SterlingVineyards or Twitter @SterlingWines.

