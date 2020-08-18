'Thru' allows guests to check-in into hotels using their own mobile phone

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiValet – the architects of the innovative guest-facing technology across luxury hotels, launches Thru, an end-to-end cloud-based solution for hotel guests to complete their entire check-in process effortlessly from their own personal device, without having to download any app or software. By facilitating check-ins remotely, from anywhere in the world, Thru eliminates all conventional touch points that the guests and hotel staff would otherwise be exposed to. Thru is remarkably easy to use.

Thru ensures no more extended queues at the hotel reception and no more physical exchange of identity cards, forms and credit card, allowing for a seamless and safe experience in just four steps.

48 hours prior to a guest's scheduled check-in, Thru sends an SMS inviting guests to use the service. Upon clicking the link, the guests are prompted to scan their identity cards which Thru uses to automatically fill the registration card fields. The guest can then review all the details, sign digitally and even pay the pre-authorisation amount securely using their preferred payment method. A confirmation code confirms the completion of the process. Upon arrival the guests will have to only show this code and pick up their sanitized keys and head into their rooms.

Not just guests, Thru assists hotels by improving their operational efficiencies, reducing manpower costs and preventing lobbies and receptions from getting crowded during peak check-in and check-out times. Thru's multilingual support ensures that language is no longer a barrier for the modern-day traveler.

Announcing the launch, Rahul Salgia, Founder & CEO, DigiValet said, "Thru is designed to allow rapid adoption and seamless implementation. It can be implemented in any hotel in just 1 day using entirely online sign-up process. Hotels do not need to buy any additional hardware or software. Further, Thru comes with absolutely no adoption fee or any exorbitant capital layouts. In fact, Thru's per check-in model means that the service pays for itself."

Thru leverages DigiValet's expertise of providing top notch hospitality solutions to empower the larger hospitality market with treasured technologies that have historically serviced some of most prestigious names around the globe.

About the Company:

Founded in the year 2009, DigiValet has revolutionised the in-room experience for hotel guests forever. Today, DigiValet is world's number one guest experience design company known for its intuitive wisdom of guest interaction. Iconic global hotels like Armani in Dubai and Milan, Raffles in Singapore, Bvlgari Paris, Amanpuri Phuket, Aventura, Orlando - USA and W Hotel, London have unanimously acknowledged Digivalet for setting an experience benchmark; being a dependable innovator and first mover in the space of hospitality technology. DigiValet has a diversified portfolio and offers solutions to Hospitality industry, Hospitals, Senior Living & Serviced Residences. With its principal office in India, DigiValet has presence across USA, UK, Singapore, UAE, & Australia.

