https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Thule-Recalls-Strollers-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Thule Sleek strollers

Hazard: The stroller's handlebar can detach, posing an injury hazard to children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product and to receive a free replacement Sleek stroller frame.

Consumer Contact:

Thule Group toll-free at 855-929-3531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at [email protected] or online at www.thule.com/recallthulesleek or www.thule.com and click on Support/Safety Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,000 (In addition, about 880 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Thule Sleek strollers. The recalled strollers were sold in black, dark gray, light gray, navy blue and red with a silver or black frame. Only strollers without a QC2020 sticker next to the product label and manufactured between May 2018 through September 2019 are included in this recall. The manufacture date code in YY/MM format, Thule Sleek and product number: 11000001-5, 11000017, 11000330 or 11000337-342 can be found on the product label located on the lower inside frame of the stroller. UPC code 091021978485, 091021883703, 091021460256, 091021761773, 091021079779, 091021070585, 091021349001, 091021433137, 091021514386, 091021037090,091021091900, 091021648937 or 091021190214 can be found on the product packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: Thule has received one report of the stroller's handlebar detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Buy Buy Baby, REI and others stores nationwide and online at Thule.com and Amazon.com from July 2018 through June 2020 for between $830 and $850.

Importer: Thule Group, of Sweden

Manufactured in: Poland

Note:

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/73641r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

