Thumzup Media Corporation Completes Acquisition of Dogehash Technologies; Forms Datacentrex, Inc.

Transaction Approved by Shareholders and Nasdaq; Datacentrex Established as Public Digital Infrastructure Company

New independent directors appointed: Christopher R. Moe (formerly Red Cat Holdings, Nasdaq-Listed) and Dr. Allan Evans (CEO of NYSE-listed Unusual Machines)

Reconstituted Board and leadership team bring deep expertise in digital infrastructure, blockchain operations, and public-company governance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), a diversified technology-driven enterprise, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc. ("Dogehash"), an industrial-scale blockchain infrastructure company focused on Dogecoin and Litecoin mining.

The acquisition was approved by Thumzup's shareholders at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 8, 2025, and has also received all required approvals from Nasdaq, satisfying the final conditions to closing.

The acquisition was completed upon Nasdaq approval, and the combined company will operate under the name "Datacentrex, Inc." ("Datacentrex"). Its common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol DTCX, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The closing of the Dogehash acquisition marks a significant milestone in Thumzup's transformation into a digital infrastructure company with exposure to blockchain mining, data-center operations, and digital asset treasury strategies.

By combining Dogehash's operating mining assets and infrastructure expertise with Thumzup's public-company platform and capital markets access, management believes Datacentrex is positioned to pursue scalable, cash-flow-generating opportunities across digital asset infrastructure and next-generation computing.

"We are pleased to have completed this transaction with the full support of our shareholders and Nasdaq," said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "With the acquisition closed and Datacentrex now established, our focus is squarely on execution, operational scaling, and disciplined capital allocation."

Dogehash currently operates approximately 3,100 Scrypt ASIC miners across four diversified data centers in North America. An additional 1,000 ASIC miners are on order and expected to be deployed in the first half of 2026, expanding the fleet to more than 4,100 miners.

The Company expects continued growth in digital asset production through 2026, supported by energy-efficient hardware, low-cost power sourcing, and a scalable infrastructure footprint.

"Our team built Dogehash with a focus on efficiency and long-term scalability," said Parker Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Dogehash. "Completing this merger allows us to accelerate growth as part of Datacentrex while maintaining operational discipline. With a strong combined balance sheet and cash position, we are positioning Datacentrex for long-term success and value creation."

As previously disclosed, Datacentrex will be led by a reconstituted Board of Directors and management team with deep experience in public-company governance, digital infrastructure, and blockchain operations.

The Board includes newly elected independent directors Christopher R. Moe and Dr. Allan Evans, along with Chris Ensey who has been serving on the Board since October 2025. Each of the foregoing independent directors brings senior leadership experience from Nasdaq- and NYSE- listed companies spanning digital infrastructure, advanced technologies, and large-scale operations.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Parker Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Dogehash, became Chief Executive Officer of the combined company and joined the Board. Robert Steele transitioned to Chief Financial Officer and continues to serve as a director. Together, the Board and management team provide Datacentrex with strong governance oversight, operational expertise, and capital markets experience as Datacentrex enters its next phase of growth.

Datacentrex intends to maintain a diversified digital asset treasury from its yield on its mining hashrate, which include Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin (BTC).

