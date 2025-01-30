Thumzup Media Corporation Issues Shareholder Letter Reflecting on Transformative 2024 and Outlook for 2025

Thumzup's advertiser base grew by 230% in 2024, surpassing 600 active advertisers across diverse industries

A successful Nasdaq listing and a $8.2 million upsized public offering

New key markets were entered, including South Florida and Greater Los Angeles

Platform enhancements included integration with Instagram Reels and the launch of a new suite of analytics tools

Thumzup has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and now holds 19.106 Bitcoin

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, issued a letter to its shareholders outlining the company's significant achievements in 2024 and its strategic vision for the future.

"We are committed to transparency and keeping our shareholders informed of the exciting developments at Thumzup," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "This letter highlights our recent successes and strategic initiatives that position us for significant growth in the rapidly advancing social media advertising industry. Since our inception, Thumzup has been at the forefront of redefining the advertising landscape by empowering real consumer interactions on digital platforms. The core strengths of our business model have never been more robust. We remain steadfast in our strategic execution and believe that those who invest alongside us for the long term will realize the full value of Thumzup's future growth."

For more details on Thumzup's latest developments and future plans, please read the full Shareholder Letter at Thumzup's investor relations website here: https://www.thumzupmedia.com/shareholderletter-jan2025

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and Venmo.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

