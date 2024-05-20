Thunder Announces New Offering of Salesforce Data Cloud

A Thunder-exclusive data-driven solution that optimizes both Marketing and Services operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a next generation Salesforce and Cloud consulting, implementation and managed services company, announced they are now offering service to implement Salesforce Data Cloud.

The Salesforce Data Cloud offering will help Marketing and Services operations mitigate cost and complexity for customers when deploying Salesforce Data Cloud.

"We know that Salesforce Data Cloud is the foundation of CRM and AI success," explained Carter Wigell, Thunder's CEO. "Working in tandem with Salesforce, our offering of Data Cloud provides an actionable single pane of glass that teams can use to make smarter decisions, power automation, and build trusted AI. And the results speak for themselves."

Thunder is proud to be the integration partner behind the recent success of Turtle Bay Resort. With Salesforce and the Thunder solution, Turtle Bay brings together unified guest data from every source into a single, connected CRM - providing a 360-degree view of every customer. With AI built right into the platform, the resort can anchor personalized recommendations in real-time to keep guests coming back year after year. In fact, since implementing Data Cloud, Turtle Bay has been able to increase repeat bookings by 20% through AI-generated service replies and recommendations. See the complete success story here .

Thunder has invested in tailoring the Unified Console accelerator to various industries to solve specific challenges across high tech, media, retail, hospitality and manufacturing verticals. To solidify their commitment, Thunder has brought in Lauren Noonan (VP, Practice & Alliance GTM), Koren Betty (Data & Marketing Cloud Director) and Chris Beukenkamp (VP, Data Solutions) to create a powerhouse leadership team.

"Koren Betty has been working with Data Cloud since its C360 Audiences days and has successfully delivered many Data Cloud projects prior to joining Thunder. She led the Turtle Bay team and was instrumental to their success," said Noonan. "Chris brings deep enterprise experience, helping large corporations architect their data strategy. He has a knack for making the complex very simple and easy to understand. Both together are a force, or a Thunder gale wind if you will, to our clients to accelerate their data & AI success."

Thunder will have a strong presence at the upcoming Salesforce Connections in Chicago, joining customer Turtle Bay Resorts for a speaking session, Discover How Trusted Partners Power Data + AI For Customers, on Wednesday, May 22nd at 2 PM, Breakout 2 (Room W179, Level 1 in McCormick Place). Later that evening, Thunder will co-host a Data + AI VIP Happy Hour at Tao. Space is limited, but guests can register here for the exclusive event.

Salesforce, Data Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

ABOUT TURTLE BAY RESORT

Located on O'ahu's North Shore known for legendary surf, Turtle Bay Resort encompasses nearly 1,300 acres with five miles of unspoiled coastline and seven beaches. The resort showcases 408 ocean-view guest rooms and suites plus 42 oceanfront Ocean Bungalows, as well as an innovative concierge experience center and cultural gallery, a variety of restaurants and bars, an 11,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, elevated beach experience and four swimming pools. This expansive beach resort features dynamic ocean, land and aerial adventures through its on-property helicopter pad, horse stables, tennis and pickleball courts, two 18-hole championship golf courses, 12 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, wellness classes and surf school. For more information, visit www.turtlebayresort.com . Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/turtlebayresort and Facebook at www.facebook.com/turtlebayresort .

ABOUT BENCHMARK RESORTS & HOTELS®

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renowned for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, which has been a leading US-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com . To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels . Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels , on Instagram at www.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels , and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels .

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a pureplay Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by early employees at Salesforce and seasoned Salesforce professionals, Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and activation - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company's mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever.

Follow Thunder on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/thundersf and learn more at www.thundersf.com .

SOURCE Thunder, Inc