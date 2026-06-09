Thunes Accelerates US Growth and Investment; Opens Strategic New York City Hub

Global payments leader accelerates its US expansion backed by Series D funding, underpinned by owned-and-operated regulatory licenses across every state and territory.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, is accelerating its strategic US expansion, leveraging capital from its $150 million USD Series D funding round announced last year. The latest milestone in its growth is marked by the official opening of its new office in New York City. Located in the vibrant heart of Union Square, the new hub joins existing U.S. operations in San Francisco and Atlanta.

The investment underscores Thunes' commitment to addressing critical use cases for global money movement from US-based enterprises. By scaling its infrastructure and deeply embedding itself in the US market, Thunes aims to empower American gig economy platforms, marketplaces, payment service providers and financial institutions to instantly pay out to billions of endpoints globally, removing the friction, high costs, and delays traditionally associated with cross-border commerce.

Crucially, Thunes differentiates itself by owning and operating its own regulatory licenses across the US states and territories, holding 50 Money Transmission Licenses (MTLs). Thunes' direct, proprietary license footprint enables superior compliance control and transaction speeds for its Members. The opening of the New York office marks an important milestone in Thunes' continued global expansion as the company extends its Direct Global Network, connecting its Members to billions of endpoints across over 140 countries and 90 currencies.

For Thunes Members and partners, establishing a base in one of the world's most vibrant financial hubs signals its ongoing business momentum and investment in the region. The proximity to local industry leaders allows for enhanced collaboration and more direct engagement within the financial ecosystem. Furthermore, as Thunes continues to deliver against its growth strategy, the New York hub will serve as a critical centre for regional expansion and talent acquisition.

Simon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Thunes, said: "The opening of our New York office is a pivotal moment for our team, but it is just one piece of a much larger picture. Our investment into the US market this year is a direct response to the massive demand from American businesses looking for faster, more transparent ways to move money globally. Positioning ourselves in Union Square, in the heart of the city and right next to many of our Members, we are ensuring that Thunes is better equipped to support the ambitions of our partners and drive innovation in a key strategic market."

Kyle Rosen, Head of Americas at Thunes, added: "What truly sets Thunes apart in the US is that we own and operate our licenses in every state. This total control over our regulatory footprint is a huge differentiator for us and guarantees the highest level of reliability and speed. Our growth in New York is a testament to the hard work of our global team and our commitment to building a world-class presence in the U.S. We are thrilled to welcome our new NYC-based Thunesters and are actively looking for top talent to join us in this new chapter."

The company is currently recruiting for several key roles to support its expanding operations with a focus on business development. Interested candidates are encouraged to explore open positions at thunes.com/jobs/.

Contact:

We. Communications, [email protected]

Anna Birdsall-Strong, Director of Brand and Public Relations, [email protected]

Learn more about Thunes: https://www.thunes.com/

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SOURCE Thunes