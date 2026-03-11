Thunes Appoints New CTPO and New CFO to Drive Global Expansion and AI Innovation

Guy Duncan from Tide and Parvinder Bhatia from bunq bring deep expertise to accelerate Thunes' AI-driven innovation and global financial scaling.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announces two strategic appointments to its executive leadership team: Guy Duncan joins as Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), and Parvinder Bhatia joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

These high-profile appointments signal a new chapter of growth for Thunes as it continues to scale its proprietary Direct Global Network and sharpen its technological edge through innovation and robust financial strategy.

Guy Duncan brings world-class experience in digital transformation and rapid scaling to Thunes. Previously serving as CTO at fintech unicorn Tide and OVO Energy, he specialises in turning technical complexity into a competitive advantage. Guy's extensive global experience includes spearheading BMW's digital transformation across 64 markets and successfully scaling Tide's platform from 50,000 to over 1 million members.

In his role as CTPO, Guy will lead Thunes' technology and product functions, focusing on building high-velocity teams and deploying AI across its Direct Global Network to solve real-world friction in global money movement for Thunes' Members.

Parvinder Bhatia joins from bunq, Europe's first AI-powered bank, where he served as CFO and played a key role in strengthening the bank's financial strategy, supporting its rapid international expansion.

With over 24 years of experience across fintech, private equity and venture-backed businesses, Parvinder brings a strong track record of scaling finance organisations, driving operational transformation and supporting high-growth companies through periods of significant expansion. At Thunes, he will lead the company's global finance organisation and partner with the leadership team as the company continues to scale its global payments infrastructure.

Peter De Caluwe, Co-Founder and CEO of Thunes, said: "As we accelerate Thunes' growth, I am delighted to welcome Guy and Parvinder to our leadership team. Both bring an incredible wealth of experience in scaling global platforms. Guy's expertise in AI and high-scale engineering will be pivotal in honing our competitive edge, while Parvinder's storied track record in financial transformation and international expansion makes him the ideal partner to underpin our commercial strategy. Together, they bring the ambition and expertise required to further solidify Thunes' position as the world's leading global payments infrastructure network."

Guy Duncan, CTPO of Thunes, commented: "Thunes is at a fascinating juncture where technology and innovation acts as the ultimate strategic enabler. I am thrilled to join a team that shares my 'Think Big' philosophy and entrepreneurial mindset. My focus will be on ensuring our solutions solve customer friction both for now and for the future, through innovative, production-ready AI and scalable architecture."

Parvinder Bhatia, CFO of Thunes, added: "Thunes has built a remarkable foundation for global cross-border payments and I am joining at a time of significant momentum. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to navigate our next phase of international growth, ensuring our financial strategy remains as innovative and robust as our technology."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

