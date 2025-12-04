Thunes Named 'Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure of the Year' at the Payments Awards

Thunes honoured for global payment innovation and industry impact.

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has been named 'Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure of the Year' at the 13th Annual Payments Awards. Organised by FStech and Retail Systems, the awards celebrate organisations demonstrating outstanding innovation and excellence across the payments ecosystem.

This recognition reflects Thunes' continued progress in advancing global payments innovation, from deepening connectivity with traditional banking rails with its new Pay-to-Banks and Pay-to-Wallets solution via Swift connectivity, to launching its Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution and its Account Top Ups and Withdrawals offering for digital asset companies. Today, the Thunes Direct Global Network reaches more than 130 countries in 80 currencies and over 320 payment methods, enabling banks, mobile wallets, digital asset platforms, money transfer operators and financial institutions to move money more efficiently and transparently across borders.

The award also highlights Thunes' growing industry impact, driven by its work to strengthen interoperability, expand financial inclusion and build trusted infrastructure at scale. Over the past year, the company expanded into key markets, secured 50 Money Transmission Licences to operate in the US, completed its Series D fundraise and deepened strategic relationships with leading financial institutions, wallet providers and digital asset companies further solidifying Thunes' role as a global enabler for secure, compliant and accessible cross-border payments.

Abigail Slater, SVP, Europe at Thunes, said: "We're extremely proud to be recognised by the Payments Awards. Cross-border payments are evolving rapidly, and our focus remains on creating a Network that is reliable, inclusive, and future-proofed, bringing unmatched value to our Members. More businesses, from established financial institutions to emerging fintechs, are choosing Thunes to help them reach new markets and customers with speed, transparency and confidence."

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, added, "This recognition caps Thunes' most award-winning year yet. As demand for transparent and dependable instant cross-border payments accelerates, we're focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation while continuing to deliver the trust, scale and reach global businesses rely on. This award reflects the work our teams do every day and the ongoing trust of our Members. We're energised by this momentum and look forward to bringing even more innovation to the global payments ecosystem in the months ahead."

The full list of winners at the Payments Awards 2025 can be found here.

