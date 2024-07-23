Thurston Group Announces Strategic Initiative and Appointment of Roe J. McFarlane to Lead Modis Advanced Education

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group is pleased to announce a significant strategic initiative to expand its Advanced Education program. Building on the foundation of Modis Dental Partners, launched in 2023, Modis' Advanced Education initiative, centered on the world-renowned Pikos Institute, will build on advancing dental care through innovative education and technology. To lead this effort, Thurston Group has appointed Roe J. McFarlane as the CEO of the Modis Advanced Education initiative.

Roe J. McFarlane, CEO of Modis Advanced Education

Modis Advanced Education and the Pikos Institute, a trusted & notable brand in advanced dental implant education, was founded by Dr. Michael A. Pikos. The Pikos Institute is dedicated to delivering exceptional medical and dental education, offering hands-on training in dental implantology, advanced bone and soft tissue grafting, and full arch immediate reconstruction.

In the past year, the Pikos Institute has had accelerated growth from significant support and strategic insight from its investment by the Thurston Group. The vision for the Pikos Institute is to continue its global leadership in learning innovation through investments in e-commerce, impactful online learning, international opportunities, and expanded course offerings. With the growing demand for advanced training, additional leadership is needed to focus on an aggressive growth strategy. Dr. Pikos will continue to lead the Institute with content creation for advanced training, conducting patient procedures, and engaging in thought leadership globally.

To accelerate this vision and launch the Institute into a new era of digital marketing, eCommerce capabilities, and industry partnerships, Thurston Group has appointed Roe J. McFarlane as the CEO of the Modis Advanced Education initiative. Roe joins Modis to drive digital and business development activities in training and digital services. He will work alongside Pete Wong, CEO of Modis Dental Partners, to increase course enrollment, develop new courses, and expand eCommerce presence. The Pikos Institute will continue to train dental professionals within and beyond the Modis family and Thurston Group companies.

Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group, commented: "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Modis Advanced Education. With Roe J. McFarlane's extensive background in education technology and digital transformation, combined with Dr. Michael Pikos' unparalleled expertise in dental implantology, we are confident that this partnership will revolutionize healthcare education and set new industry standards."

Roe J. McFarlane, the newly appointed CEO of Modis Advanced Education, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am honored to join Modis Advanced Education at such a pivotal time. Leveraging the strong foundation established by the Pikos Institute, we will drive innovation in healthcare education, making it more accessible and impactful for professionals globally. Our goal is to create a dynamic learning environment that fosters excellence and enhances patient care in dental and across various healthcare specialties."

Dr. Michael Pikos, Founder and CEO of the Pikos Institute, added: "Our mission at the Pikos Institute has always been to provide exceptional education and training to dental professionals. Partnering with Roe and Thurston Group allows us to expand our reach and impact, offering a seamless and enriching learning experience that prepares practitioners to deliver the highest standards of patient care."

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 38-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

About Modis Dental Partners

Modis Dental Partners is a Dental Service Organization (DSO) dedicated to providing its partners with world-class resources and empowering them to thrive in an evolving dental landscape. Bringing together an implant-centric focus, growth-centered support system, and premier training institute, Modis serves as a catalyst to enhance growth within our partners' practices while making a positive impact on patients.

About the Pikos Institute

The Pikos Institute is a premier institution providing hands-on training and education in dental implantology, advanced bone and soft tissue grafting, and full arch immediate reconstruction. With an alumni network of over 6,000 practitioners from all 50 states and 43 countries, the Pikos Institute is committed to excellence in education and advancing the field of dental implantology. The hands-on dental surgery & implantology courses range in proficiency from foundational to advanced procedures with monthly enrollments. Dental professionals can expand their practice capabilities by enrolling in monthly courses at www.pikosinstitute.com.

