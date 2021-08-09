Thurston Group Creates New Mental Health Platform, ARC Health

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that it has formed a new partnership with ARC Health ("ARC"). ARC was formed in partnership with Advanced Recovery Concepts a leading outpatient mental health provider, led by industry veterans Dr. Boris Royak and Dr. Amit Mohan.

ARC, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of mental health treatment services focused on virtual and in-patient outpatient mental healthcare. ARC evaluates, treats, and manages behavioral health needs in innovative and holistic ways to improve the well-being and quality of life of their patients. ARC promotes clinical excellence while delivering value added services, such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT).

"We are excited about the partnership with Thurston, who has a proven track record of rapidly growing healthcare businesses. This opens tremendous opportunities for us to build a premier, caring behavioral health practice. Our goal is to offer a broad spectrum of excellent services and cutting-edge technology to our patients, while fostering a great work environment for our providers and staff," said Drs. Boris Royak and Amit Mohan, Executive Directors of ARC Health.

"Thurston is excited and admires the compelling patient care model that Dr. Royak and Dr. Mohan have built, and we believe it is poised to expand nationally," said Patrick J. Haynes III, CEO and Chairman of Thurston Group. "We look forward to supporting ARC's growth strategy while serving patients nationwide that are in need of mental health care."

In partnership with Thurston, ARC will execute an aggressive growth strategy focused on partnerships of like-minded providers across the country.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners and Gen4 Dental Partners, among others. Over its thirty-five-year history Thurston Group has returned over $3B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

